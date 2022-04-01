ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato Debuts New Arm Tattoo With a Nod to Ukraine — See Photos

Demi Lovato added a new piece of ink to their ever-expanding body art — and the latest addition honors the people of Ukraine. Demi shared the tattoo, the simple two-word phrase "choose love" in a bold, gothic-inspired ombré font, on Instagram with a message explaining the ink's meaning. "Choose Love -...

