Celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson has died

AJ Crimson, beauty mogul and makeup artist to celebrities including Fergie, Hilary Duff, Regina King and Angela Bassett, died on Wednesday, March 27.

“AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color,” Crimson’s family shared in a statement.

“We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership.”

Continued the statement, “We thank you all for your kind words, tweets, and posts, as AJ was an inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world. There are no words that can sum up his whole. Until we meet again!”

Details surrounding the beauty pro’s untimely death have not been released, and his exact age is unknown.

A self-taught talent, Crimson launched his namesake cosmetics company in 2012.ajcrimson/Instagram

The self-taught talent — who also glammed the likes of Missy Elliott, Brandy, Christina Milian and more — launched his AJ Crimson Beauty brand in 2012 with lipsticks and glosses.

He then expanded his company to include foundations, primers, powders and more. Crimson’s products have been used on the sets of hit shows like “Scandal” and “American Horror Story,” as well as movies including “The Hunger Games.”

Crimson launched his line with lipsticks and glosses before expanding into other categories.ajcrimson/Instagram

Actress Bresha Webb was among the stars who shared tributes to the artist on social media after his passing.

“I have no words. I won’t for a while. I’ll love you forever AJ. You had so many plans and was one of the most inspiring, sweetest, giving, multi talented, multi hyphenated people I’ve known,” the “Run the World” star wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“I’m blessed to have been apart [sic] of your journey and I will keep your legacy alive. And wow did you leave a legacy. Praying for your spirit to be lifted up to the heavens and that the angels usher you in with all of the harmony and sweetness that you shared on this earth. Praying for his family and everyone who loved him.”

A number of stars paid tribute to Crimson on social media after his passing.ajcrimson/Instagram