Today in Gear: Your Weekend Starts Here

Citizen — the crime awareness app — is planning to bring back its on-demand private security feature (which was previously tested in Los Angeles) to Chicago in a secondary trial of the service. Citizen's feature works with help from security service giant Securitas, who would — ideally — be used as a "a check-in service for users," one anonymous source told Motherboard; following up on reported incidents or supplying private bodyguards to watch over a piece of property or employees closing up shops at night. This differs slightly from what was targeted in the Los Angeles trial, which focused on rapid responses to health and safety-related emergencies. On the whole, Citizen's private security service has come under criticism due to the likelihood that the service could balloon out of control from its intended use and turn into a de facto non-governmental, private police or community security force. This is on top of Citizen's issues surrounding vigilante-style justice; when the company offered a $30,000 bounty on a man suspected of starting a wildfire in Los Angeles (including revealing his full name and likeness), the entire move went up in flames (pun not intended) when the person fingered by the the startup turned out to be the wrong guy. For more on the Citizen's planned feature trials in Chicago, head over to Motherboard for more details.

