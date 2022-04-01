Today in Gear: Your Weekend Starts Here

It's not often we talk about video games here on Today in Gear, but when you're as successful as Elden Ring. Developed by FromSoftware — the team behind the insanely popular (and frankly, thanks to its notorious difficulty, meme-worthy) Dark Souls game series, the game is easily one of the most popular titles today, with casual newcomers and hardcore Dark Souls fans blanketing social media and streaming sites with play-throughs and key moments from the game. That's not just anecdotal evidence either, the data shows this too. Selling 12 million copies worldwide in 18 days, it's a feat that stacks it up against the likes of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which sold 6.5 million copies in its first week (and that's a game from the decades-old Pokémon franchise). It also helps that the story for Elden Ring was developed with collaboration from George R. R. Martin, who helped shape the broader story's world, themes and motifs. Maybe that's we're not surprised that — given the game's popularity — there's talk that FromSoft might expand the IP, "beyond the realm of games." Even if you're not planning on picking up Elden Ring any time soon, there's plenty to dive into. From the overhaul of State's 4130 Fixed-Gear/Single-Speed bikes to a titanium update to the Bamford B347 and the all-new adidas Velosamba, this is Today in Gear..
