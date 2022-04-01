ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Scuffling this spring

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Ruiz is hitting .125 (2-for-16) so far in Grapefruit League action with one double and a 1:2 BB:K. The contact...

www.cbssports.com

KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner, continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers' Dave Roberts: Craig Kimbrel is team's closer

After losing former closer Kenley Jansen in free agency, the Dodgers went out and acquired relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel from the White Sox on Friday in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock.Prior to the trade, the expectation was that right hander Blake Treinen would take over the closer role for the Boys In Blue after Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made it clear to reporters on Saturday that Kimbrel will be the man he'll be handing the ball to in the ninth inning. Kimbrel, an eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel, went 4-5 with a 2.26 ERA and 24 saves...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Colton Welker: Optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque

Welker (eye) was sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Welker was moved down Friday after appearing in two games this spring, going 1-for-3 from the plate with an RBI and a walk. He's currently dealing with an eye infection, but he should return to the Triple-A lineup relatively soon. The 24-year-old appeared in 19 games with the Rockies last season, slashing .189/.250/.216 with a double and two RBI over 37 at-bats.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chance Sisco: Released by Mariners

Sisco was released by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The catcher signed a minor-league contract with Mariners on March 16, going 2-for-9 from the plate while scoring a run over eight appearances. Sisco will once again be on the move after spending the 2021 season with the Orioles and Mets, slashing an abysmal .149/.241/.189 with three doubles and four RBI over 83 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Cruising through spring

Realmuto has hit .308/.355/.498 with one homer through nine spring games. Spring stats shouldn't move the needle on a player's value very much, but it's still good to see that Realmuto looks fully ready to go as he heads into his ninth major-league season. His .263 batting average last season represented his lowest mark since 2015, but his .782 OPS and 17 homers were still quite good for a catcher. He also helped his fantasy value with 13 steals, a career high and the highest for any catcher since Russell Martin stole 18 bases in 2008.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Jake Lamb: Making push for roster spot

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Lamb is making a "great case" for an Opening Day roster spot, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Lamb has been one of the team's best hitters in Cactus League play, slashing .375/.423/.750 with two home runs, three doubles and two RBI across 26 plate appearances. The 31-year-old hit 59 combined homers over the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Arizona but hasn't played in more than 78 major-league contests in any campaign since. If he does indeed break camp with Los Angeles, he'll likely serve as a power bat off the bench while drawing an occasional start at first base or DH.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
MLB

