Rays' Austin Meadows: Playing left field Friday

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports that Profar "could easily be the Opening Day left fielder" for San Diego despite the recent acquisition of Matt Beaty. The trade for Beaty early in the week gives the Padres a versatile left-handed bat capable of playing multiple positions, but it doesn't necessarily solve the issue in left field. Manager Bob Melvin suggested as much Monday, stating of Beaty, "We'll just see where he fits. Could be a bench bat. Could be a pinch hitter. Could play a little outfield. Could play a little first base. We're not really sure where it fits yet, but we know we like the profile of the bat." That leaves Profar as the team's most likely Opening Day left fielder, as he saw action at the position in 36 games last season. The utility man struggled with a .227/.329/.320 slash line over 411 plate appearances during the campaign, but he stole 10 bases and finished with an excellent 49:65 BB:K.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO