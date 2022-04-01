ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rays' Austin Meadows: Playing left field Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Meadows (oblique) is starting in left field and batting sixth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Opening season as No. 2 starter

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Morton will start the team's second game of the season April 8 against the Reds, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Morton's availability for the start of the season initially appeared iffy after he suffered a fractured fibula in the World Series, but he made a speedier recovery than anticipated and reported to spring training at close to 100 percent. He proved his health in his Grapefruit League debut last weekend against the Rays, striking out five over 4.2 scoreless frames. According to O'Brien, Morton is scheduled to make another spring start Saturday against the Yankees in what will be his final tune-up outing prior to Opening Day.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Wraps up impressive spring

Luzardo gave up one run on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out three. Jose Altuve took him deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but after that Luzardo shut down a Houston lineup that mostly featured Opening Day starters. It was the young southpaw's first run allowed this spring, and he heads into the regular season having posted a 0.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 11.2 innings in Grapefruit League play. Luzardo is now on to his third organization since being drafted in 2016, but he might finally be ready to deliver on the promise he showed in the minors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Matt Duffy: Slated for platoon role

Duffy will split time in the short side of a platoon at second base to begin the 2022 campaign, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Tyler Wade will see most of the playing time at the keystone against right-handed pitchers early in the year, but Duffy and Jack Mayfield are expected to split at-bats against southpaws. Duffy appeared in 97 games with the Cubs last year, and he's gone 6-for-9 with a homer, a double, five runs and two walks across four Cactus League games this spring.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: On track for Opening Day

Zunino was diagnosed with shoulder inflammation and will resume baseball activities Friday. He is "confident" he'll be available for Opening Day next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Zunino has been dealing with a "cranky shoulder," though it appears to be...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner, continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
MLB
ESPN

Marlins name Sandy Alcantara opening day starter vs SF

JUPITER, Fla. --  Sandy Alcantara will make the third opening day start Friday when the Miami Marlins open the season at San Francisco, manager Don Mattingly said. Alcantara, 26, becomes the third Marlins pitcher to start three consecutive opening days, joining Josh Johnson and Josh Beckett. A lack of...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Jason Adam: Having impressive spring

Adam threw a scoreless inning with three strikeouts in Friday's spring training win over Boston. "(He) continues to impress," manager Kevin Cash told the Tampa Bay Times. "The fastball, but obviously the off-speed pitches that he's just gaining a lot of confidence with." Adam is making a strong case to...
MLB
NBC Sports

Suarez debuts, Bohm homers, Phillies’ bench takes shape

SARASOTA, Fla. – A week before opening day, the Phillies’ starting pitching rotation is slowly coming together. Ranger Suarez pitched his first competitive innings of the spring in a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon. Zack Wheeler will do so Saturday against the Toronto Blue...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Projected to start in left field

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports that Profar "could easily be the Opening Day left fielder" for San Diego despite the recent acquisition of Matt Beaty. The trade for Beaty early in the week gives the Padres a versatile left-handed bat capable of playing multiple positions, but it doesn't necessarily solve the issue in left field. Manager Bob Melvin suggested as much Monday, stating of Beaty, "We'll just see where he fits. Could be a bench bat. Could be a pinch hitter. Could play a little outfield. Could play a little first base. We're not really sure where it fits yet, but we know we like the profile of the bat." That leaves Profar as the team's most likely Opening Day left fielder, as he saw action at the position in 36 games last season. The utility man struggled with a .227/.329/.320 slash line over 411 plate appearances during the campaign, but he stole 10 bases and finished with an excellent 49:65 BB:K.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
MLB
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles avoid arbitration with Trey Mancini, signing longest-tenured player to deal including mutual option for 2023

The Orioles announced Saturday night they have avoided arbitration with Trey Mancini, signing their longest-tenured player to a deal for the upcoming season that includes a mutual option for 2023. Mancini, 30, is scheduled to reach free agency at the end of the 2022 season, but the contract presents an opportunity for the first baseman-outfielder to remain in Baltimore for at least one more ...
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slugs inside-the-park HR

Rodriguez may have clinched an Opening Day roster spot with his inside-the-park home run against the Guardians on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The elite prospect showed off his rich skill set on his drive to deep right center, getting around the bases in 14 seconds to beat a good throw to the plate, while Kramer noted the blast sported a 105-mph exit velocity. Rodriguez's Cactus League line now sits at .360/.429/.720 over 10 games, and while manager Scott Servais wasn't ready to officially declare the 21-year-old outfielder has already made the team, he noted that he "couldn't be any happier with how he's played out" in reference to Rodriguez's spring performance.
MLB

Community Policy