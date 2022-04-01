ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals' Riley Adams: Seems set as No. 2 catcher

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Adams should open the season as the Nationals' backup catcher behind Keibert Ruiz, Jessica Camerato of...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for 1st 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27. Anderson appealed when the penalty, which originally included a three-game suspension,...
State
Washington State
1460 ESPN Yakima

Could This be the Year for Mariners Playoff Baseball?!

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are poised to end the narrative that has hung over the franchise for two decades. The postseason is a real possibility and maybe even an expectation for the Mariners going into the 2022 season. Seattle has not seen playoff baseball since 2001. But a promising young core and the additions of AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and All-Stars Adam Frazier and Jesse Winker has the Mariners believing they are ready to be contenders in the AL West after winning 90 games last season.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox trade pitcher Craig Kimbrel for outfielder

The Chicago White Sox have traded relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder A.J. Pollock. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand first reported the trade. Pollock will bolster the White Sox line up and fill a hole in right field. Last season, Pollock slashed .297/.355/.536 over 422 plate appearances last season and hit 21 homers and drove in 69 runs.
ClutchPoints

Mike Trout, Brandon Marsh, and Jo Adell’s time is now following Angels’ Justin Upton announcement

Justin Upton spent the end of 2017 campaign with the Los Angeles Angels, and has played a role in the outfield ever since in Anaheim. That is, until now. The Angels recently announced that they were designating Upton for assignment. The outfielder will make $28 million this season despite the Angels decision to release him. But the fact that the team was willing to cut him even with the immense salary means that the time is now for top prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner, continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
Person
Riley Adams
Person
Brad Hand
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Named Opening Day starter

Freeland has been named the starter for the Rockies' Opening Day matchup against the Dodgers on April 8, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Freeland started Friday's Cactus League game against the Mariners and gave up an unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out two in 5.1 innings. The southpaw had been working on his changeup earlier in camp, but he gave up at least three runs in each of his first two spring starts while testing the pitch. Freehand made 23 starts for the Rockies last year and posted a 4.33 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 120.2 innings.
CBS Sports

Athletics' Sam Selman: Optioned to Triple-A

Selman was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Selman was claimed off waivers by the Athletics in mid-March, but he'll begin the season with the minor-league club. The lefty made four Cactus League appearances this spring and allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Will be primary second baseman

Wade will handle the large side of a platoon at second base this season, starting against righties while Matt Duffy and Jack Mayfield start against lefties, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Wade has done very little at the plate in parts of five big-league seasons, hitting .212/.298/.307...
#Mlb Com#Triple A#Ops#Nationals#Triple A Buffalo
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Colton Welker: Optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque

Welker (eye) was sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Welker was moved down Friday after appearing in two games this spring, going 1-for-3 from the plate with an RBI and a walk. He's currently dealing with an eye infection, but he should return to the Triple-A lineup relatively soon. The 24-year-old appeared in 19 games with the Rockies last season, slashing .189/.250/.216 with a double and two RBI over 37 at-bats.
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: In good form

Santana has gone 10-for-26 with two doubles, six RBI and three runs scored through nine Cactus League games. Santana's always been a bit questionable from a batting average standpoint -- he's only hit at or above .260 in three of his 12 major-league campaigns. He's usually more solid with plate discipline, but he faltered there in 2021 as well with career-low marks in walk rate (13.2 percent) and on-base percentage (.319) in 158 games. He added 19 home runs, 69 RBI, 66 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. He'll turn 36 a day after Opening Day, so it's tough to bet on a bounce-back campaign here. If Santana declines further, Hunter Dozier, Ryan O'Hearn or prospect Nick Pratto could get a longer look at first base.
