Los Angeles Locksmith: How to Choose the Right One for You

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you need a Los Angeles locksmith, it can be tough to choose the right one. After all, there are so many options! How do you know which locksmith is the best for your needs? In this blog post, we will give you some tips on how to choose the right...

Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
Los Angeles, CA
California
California
Los Angeles, CA
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Many would-be homeowners may think they are going to an open house only to suddenly find themselves competing in an auction instead. In cities across the U.S., bidding wars have broken out among those hoping to land a home, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. In February, 68.6% of home...
moneytalksnews.com

12 Cities Where Home Values Have Jumped Over 40% Since the Pandemic Started

Housing values have jumped in recent years. Since the pandemic began, the median home price in the U.S. is up 32.4%, to $331,533. But in 12 cities, the rise has been stratospheric. These dozen metros have recorded at least a 40% increase in home price appreciation, according to newly released figures from real estate website Zillow.
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
Eater

Los Angeles One-Michelin-Starred Italian Restaurant Opens in Austin

Pasta|Bar, the Italian restaurant from the Sushi by Scratch team that was awarded a Michelin star in Los Angeles, is now open in Austin as of March 13. Pasta|Bar is located at 1017 East Sixth Street in East Austin, in the former home of chocolate shop Maggie Louise Confections. Pasta|Bar...
Santa Clarita Radio

Best Cities To Buy Land In US To Build Your Dream Home In 2022

When you’re looking to build a custom home, you want to make sure that you’re building the home of your dreams. Between location, layout, and finishes, you are looking for the best for yourself in all avenues. The first step to your custom home is purchasing a lot of land that is ready for construction, There are many amazing cities in the US to purchase land, depending on what kind of lifestyle you’re after. Here are the best cities to buy land in the US in 2022.
