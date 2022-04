While it may not feel like it quite yet, spring has officially sprung in New York City, which means it’s time to put your wool coats in storage, and dig out those skirts and dresses. And while you may still be a little hesitant to fully embrace spring dressing as the temperature continues to hover around 50 degrees, Netflix’s new darling Simone Ashley is here to lead the way. The actress stepped out in the city on Thursday while promoting the second season of Bridgerton, and managed to make a very compelling case for the return of skirts and light jackets while doing so.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO