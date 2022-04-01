Tigers drop fourth straight, fall to Chargers

Edwardsville's Oliva Baca scored in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Cor Jesu in St. Louis. (Matt Kamp)

The Edwardsville Tigers traveled across the river and came up short against Cor Jesu Academy.

The Tigers and Chargers combined for the game’s three goals in the second half with Cor Jesu coming away with a 2-1 victory at Lou Fusz Soccer Park to send Edwardsville to its fourth consecutive loss.

EHS is now 2-4. Cor Jesu is 2-0.

Olivia Baca scored the lone goal for Edwardsville. It was her sixth goal of the season and second in as many games.

Emery Sclueter and Keira Smyser each had a goal for Cor Jesu.

Edwardsville’s last four opponents – Cor Jesu, Belleville East, O’Fallon and Triad – are a combined 18-1. Cor Jesu, O’Fallon and Triad are undefeated.

The Tigers return to action at Belleville West at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Belleville.