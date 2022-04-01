ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, IA

Iowa Highway 31 construction in Cherokee County to begin

Corydon Times-Republican
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY -- Construction on Iowa Highway 31 in Cherokee County will result in...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Preliminary highway work in Lincoln County to begin in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation is set to begin the initial phase of construction on US-93/US-26 next month. The improvements made will stretch from Marely Road to Jim Byrne Slough, and is aimed at improving the safety and driving experience for motorists in the area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
UPI News

Woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Iowa construction site

March 21 (UPI) -- Construction work on a property owned by an Iowa college resulted in an unusual discovery -- a tooth from a woolly mammoth believed to have lived more than 20,000 years ago. Justin Blauwet of DGR Engineering said he was observing work on a lift station project...
SHELDON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Cherokee County, IA
Government
County
Cherokee County, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Washta, IA
Beaver County Times

Cornerstone of Beaver County begins construction on Vanport men's shelter

VANPORT TWP. — Leaders in Beaver County came together on Friday to begin construction on a new resource for those in need across the region. Holding an official "wall-breaking ceremony" for their new shelter, members of the Cornerstone of Beaver County and other local leaders took their hammers to the drywall of the former Drug and Alcohol Services of Beaver County building. The ceremony marks the official start of construction for the county's new 24-hour men's shelter, which plans to offer 20 beds for those without housing in the region and provide services for those struggling with homelessness.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Western Iowa Today

Registration Begins for Iowa Project AWARE

(Marion, IA) — Volunteer registration opens today (Tuesday) for this summer’s edition of Iowa Project AWARE, the 19th annual river cleanup event. Coordinator Nina Marquardt says this year’s effort will be on the West Fork of the Des Moines River, running July 10th through the 15th. They’ll be starting up in Petersburg, Minnesota, and ending just south of West Bend, Iowa, in Palo Alto County — which will cover 61 miles of the West Fork. Marquardt says about 78 percent of the trash picked up gets recycled. In addition to the usual bottles and cans, volunteers have found bowling pins, tires, refrigerators — and one year a tractor. To learn more and to sign up to volunteer, visit Iowa-project-aware-dot-org.
MARION, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#Vehicles#Overlay#Uban Construction
Des Moines Business Record

Construction begins on historic Varsity Cinema

New renderings were released of what the interior of the Varsity Cinema will look like when rehabilitation of the historic theater is completed in the fall. The rendering above shows the renovated lobby. Below is the interior of the main auditorium. Renderings courtesy of RDG Planning & Design. Construction has...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy