Iowa Highway 31 construction in Cherokee County to begin

VANPORT TWP. — Leaders in Beaver County came together on Friday to begin construction on a new resource for those in need across the region. Holding an official "wall-breaking ceremony" for their new shelter, members of the Cornerstone of Beaver County and other local leaders took their hammers to the drywall of the former Drug and Alcohol Services of Beaver County building. The ceremony marks the official start of construction for the county's new 24-hour men's shelter, which plans to offer 20 beds for those without housing in the region and provide services for those struggling with homelessness.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO