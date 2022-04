We all know drinking and driving don't mix and neither do vehicles and statues. A drunk driver hit the MSU's statue of the school's mascot, Sparty. In 1925 Michigan State University when from being the "Aggies" to the "Spartans." The Spartan warrior mascot didn't come around until 1955. Sparty started off as a paper-mache Spartan head. In 1956 it was replaced with a fiberglass version. In 1985 Sparty was drawn with a muscular body in full armor. It was during the 1989 football season when the full costume for Sparty was created and introduced to the fans.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO