Police: Michigan cop shoots, kills man after medical call

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A police officer fatally shot a 36-year-old man Thursday in southeastern Michigan after authorities received a call for medical assistance, state police said.

Erik Poul Moller Nielsen of Brooklyn, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the shooting scene early Thursday in Columbia Township, southeast of Jackson, Michigan State Police said.

Details of the events leading up to shooting have not been disclosed and remain under investigation, state police said. When that investigation is completed the findings will be reviewed by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Columbia Township Police Department officer who shot Nielsen shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday has been placed on administrative leave, a routine step in officer-involved shootings. The male officer is a six-year department veteran, officials said.

Detectives from Michigan State Police’s First District Special Investigation Section and the agency’s Forensic Laboratory are investigating the shooting.