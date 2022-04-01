ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Georgia Bulldogs OL transfers to SMU

By James Morgan
 1 day ago
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Owen Condon has transferred to the SMU Mustangs football program. Condon has played in 22 career games for Georgia across four seasons.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound senior out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, should have more opportunities for playing time at SMU. Condon faced stout competition along the offensive line at Georgia.

He played in 14 out of 15 games for UGA in 2021, but primarily had a reserve role after starting the 2020 season opener against Arkansas. Condon will hope to start for SMU. Condon is a former three-star recruit from Bishop McGuinness High School.

Former Georgia offensive lineman Owen Condon during the Peach Bowl. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Bulldogs are losing a pair of offensive line starters in Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer to the 2022 NFL draft. Georgia will reload with elite offensive line talent like Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims, and more.

Owen Condon announced his transfer to SMU via his Twitter account:

We wish Condon luck at SMU. He is transferring a little bit closer to home and should have a big role for the Mustangs in the American Athletic Conference.

IN THIS ARTICLE
