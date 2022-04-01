ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 Takeaways From Stars 3-2 Overtime Win Over the Anaheim Ducks

By Sam Nestler
The Hockey Writers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars once again took the long road but eventually skated away with the full four points as they defeated the Ducks on the second night of this back-to-back set 3-2 in overtime. Stars & Ducks Battle Through a Slopfest. This game was one of the ugliest I...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Keller’s Injury Overshadows Coyotes’ 5-2 Win Over San Jose Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes returned home Wednesday after a three-game road trip in Canada, winless in their last six games and looking for a boost within the friendly confines of Gila River Arena. A night that seemed to be heading towards a celebration, though, turned into utter shock and disbelief in...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ 3 Areas of Focus for Playoff Success in 2022

For the first time since 2018, the Los Angeles Kings are expected to make the playoffs. With 13 games left, the team is second in the Pacific Division, with four points separating them from the final playoff spot. Unlike in recent seasons when these final games were meaningless, the Kings have several areas that need work and decisions that must be made before the postseason.
NBA
CBS DFW

Jamie Benn’s OT Goal Sends Dallas Stars Past Anaheim Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but the Ducks lost their 11th consecutive game. John Gibson stopped 32 shots for Anaheim. Ryan Suter scored in the first period for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for his second straight win over Anaheim. The Stars will take on the San Jose sharks Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NHL

Preview: Ducks Ready for Rematch Tonight vs. Stars

It's rematch at Honda Center tonight as the Ducks meet the Dallas Stars again to conclude a rare two-game set. It's been a trying past few weeks for the Ducks amidst a trade deadline roster transition and a season-long 10-game winless drought that has diminished the club's playoff aspirations. Despite the struggles, head coach Dallas Eakins said his focus is on maintaining the same competitive drive and mental toughness moving forward.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins Trying Out New Defensive Strategies Ahead of Playoffs

It’s been a busy month for the Pittsburgh Penguins. So far in March, the team has played 12 games and won seven, thanks to the help of their defense. They brought in Nathan Beaulieu at the trade deadline and signed Mark Friedman to a two-year contract. Head coach Mike Sullivan has also been trying new defensive pairings as the team prepares for the playoffs.
NHL
FOX Sports

Edmonton takes on Anaheim, aims for 4th straight victory

Edmonton Oilers (39-25-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-30-12, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Oilers take on Anaheim. The Ducks have gone 10-8-3 against division opponents. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference with 29.5 shots...
NHL
FOX Sports

Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Benn
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Kevin Shattenkirk
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Andrej Sekera
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Rick Bowness
FOX Sports

Anaheim faces Arizona on 6-game road skid

Anaheim Ducks (27-30-12, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Arizona looking to break its six-game road slide. The Coyotes are 12-23-3 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Clayton...
NHL
FOX Sports

Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado's...
NHL
FOX Sports

Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Good, Avalanche Just a Bit Better in 3-2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) were good on Saturday. They earned scoring chances, skated with energy and maintained their system but they faced the best team in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche were just a little better and finished one more scoring chance as they beat the Penguins 3-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#Hang Around
The Hockey Writers

Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Karlsson, Couture & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane’s grievance against the team still remains a big question mark months later. In other news, former Ottawa Senator Erik Karlsson spoke on the passing of Eugene Melnyk. A scary injury occurred for Logan Couture last Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers, but it ended up being much less worrisome than initially thought. Last but not least, Timo Meier’s great season has continued and has many believing he may be able to break the 40-goal plateau.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Top 5 Defensive Prospects

With the trade deadline deal that brought young Colorado Avalanche defenceman Justin Barron to the Montreal Canadiens, they find themselves with a glut of young high-end defensemen. Former general manager Marc Bergevin drafted plenty of defencemen in his last couple of seasons. The organization is covered in that area for a while — at least on the left side. There are five prospects, however, that stand out from the rest.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy