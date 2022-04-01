Day trips to resume with Canada easing border restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) Cross border travel is expected to pick up now that

Canada is dropping the testing requirement for entry into the country as of Friday, April 1.

"We're going to start getting back to a sense of normalcy," said Jamie Fiegel,

attorney with Fiegel, Carr & Joyce Immigration Law. "It's going to make things a lot easier and quicker to just pick up and go."

Fully vaccinated travelers no longer have to show proof of a negative Covid test, but still need to submit proof of vaccination thru the ArriveCan app prior to arriving at the border.

Travelers do not need a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated.

It is the biggest border change since August 9, 2021, when Canada reopened its border to fully vaccinated U.S. residents for non-essential travel. A negative Covid test accompanied the policy.

Fiegel is expecting a big uptick in cross border travel. "As the weather continues to get nicer and as we get closer to summer, we'll see an influx of normal, pre-Covid traffic on both sides," she said.

As someone who cross the border daily, Fiegel is very familiar with the process. She lives in Southern Ontario and works in Buffalo.

"I know Canadians are very eager to get back into Buffalo to shop and get gas, groceries and visit restaurants and resume the life that they had pre-Covid."

Fiegel suggests that anyone who has used the ArriveCan app to make sure

the app is updated before crossing.

"The ArriveCan app has changed a lot over the course of the pandemic. It's a lot more user-friendly now than it used to be. You will need to upload your proof of vaccination into the app, which is as simple as taking a picture of the front and the back of your vaccine card."

Fiegel highly suggests that anyone crossing into Canada bring the original proof of vaccination with them, just in case the app is down.

While there is no longer a pre-arrival test requirement, some travelers may be randomly selected for a COVID-19 test at land borders and airports.

The latest border change only affects vaccinated travelers. US residents and foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated are still prohibited from entering Canada.