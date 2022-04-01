ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spine surgeon owes $17M to paralyzed patient

By Carly Behm -
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Virginia man was awarded $17 million from a jury after he was left paralyzed following spine surgery, Metro News reported March 31. 1. According to his 2019 lawsuit, Michael Rodgers was injured in a motorcycle crash in 2017, and two days after the...

