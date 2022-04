You’ll be able to purchase a new laptop for cheaper than usual by taking advantage of retailers’ laptop deals, but if your budget’s really tight, you might want to consider going for Chromebook deals instead. These machines are generally less expensive compared to traditional laptops, and with Best Buy’s offer for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, you can get one for the very low price of just $99, after a $120 discount to its original price of $219.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO