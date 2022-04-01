Blood-soaked maniac slashed homeless man at Queens food cart: NYPD

A madman grabbed a knife from an unattended food cart and slashed a homeless man in the face during a Queens clash that left the suspect covered in blood, police said Friday.

Police released the gore-soaked images of the assailant in the hopes someone recognizes him.

The 26-year-old victim was near the corner of Broadway and 73rd St. in Jackson Heights — just paces from Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Ave. train station — about 9:40 p.m. on March 18 when he began acting disorderly, according to witnesses.

The suspect stormed up and ordered him to calm down, prompting a fight, cops were told. During the brawl, the suspect grabbed a knife from an unattended Halal food cart and slashed his victim in the face.

A witness described a chaotic scene where the fight broke out.

“I see a lot of police and ambulance coming,” said Hasan Kamrul, who works at the nearby Shahi Darbar restaurant.

Kamrul indicated that the victim had been sliced across the face and neck.

“Too much blood over there,” said Kamrul, 32. “Insanity.”

EMS took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital where he needed 20 sutures to close the bloody gash.

A witness managed to snap a cellphone photo of the suspect before he ran off.

His face and shirt were covered in his victim’s blood. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had been stabbed or injured, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding this man’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.