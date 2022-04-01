ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike King credits Corey Kluber’s slider and friendship for his improvement

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

CLEARWATER — Mike King may have to thank a division rival for his spot on the roster. King said that his development last year, which had Aaron Boone all but saying King will make the Opening Day roster, was spurred on by former teammate Corey Kluber.

Kluber, who is now with the American League East rival Rays, taught King how to throw his “slider.”

It is categorized a slider, but it’s more of a hybrid so unique that scouts call it a “Kluber Ball.”

Kluber suggested it to King because he felt the Yankees’ young right-hander was similar to himself. King laughs when asked if the pitches are as similar.

“If it’s a carbon copy of Corey’s, it would be electric,” King said. “But honestly, anything close to it is what I’m looking for. He’s got two Cy Youngs because of that pitch. He can locate it wherever he wants. Just getting the command of it is huge.”

It made a noticeable difference in King’s performances.

“I think it’s going to be an important pitch for him,” Boone said. “When he’s got that, he’s pretty tough. If he can command that with what his heater and his two-seamer is, he’s pretty tough. I think it’s a real important pitch for him.”

And the friendship and mentorship King developed with the two-time Cy Young winner was just as big.

“Corey Kluber was huge for me,” King said. “He had confidence in me.”

#Friendship#Slider#American#Rays#Yankees#Cy
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
