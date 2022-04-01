Hundreds of volunteers participate in Federation’s Mitzvah Day

The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County welcomed hundreds of people who participated in volunteer activities in efforts to help others.

Activities for Jewish Federation Mitzvah Day 2022 took place at at the Federation’s campus in Boca Raton and at different locations throughout South Palm Beach County and Parkland.

Sandy Gerstein, the event chair, said, “The Federation’s goals for Mitzvah Day were to engage and re-engage the community, and bring everyone together post-pandemic in a feel-good event where they can reconnect with each other, meet new people and celebrate everything we have in the community safely outside.”

At Red Reef Park in Boca Raton, event volunteer Jessica Partouche and her children, Abby and Jacob, took part in a beach clean-up. Event sponsor Debbie Newman Bernstein, representing herself and the William and Anita Newman Foundation, also joined the beach cleanup with a friend.

“I spend a good part of every day on the beach, looking for shells, and lately there’s more garbage than shells,” Bernstein said in a news release. “So, when I heard about Mitzvah Day, obviously I wanted to partake. But when I heard about beach cleanup, it was a no-brainer.”

Families also took part in special family-friendly mitzvah projects with PJ Library in South Palm Beach County, as participants made T-shirt bags filled with non-perishable items for delivery to designated food pantries, made tzedakah boxes, painted kindness rocks and Passover matzah covers and created cards for distribution through Norman & Ruth Rales Jewish Family Services.

Federation’s Business & Professional Cabinet and their families came together for a beautification project at JARC, which povides group homes, apartments and vocational training for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.The Federation’s Women’s Philanthropy group joined Sharsheret to create care packages for women undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments.

Other activities included weeding, harvesting and composting in the Liumi West Retreat garden and an outdoor music circle and crafts at Friendship Circle at the Chabad of Parkland. Additionally, more than 125 volunteers packed supply bags for JFS campers at Boca Woods.

Mitzvah Day was sponsored by Debbie Newman Bernstein and the William and Anita Newman Foundation, PJ Library in South Palm Beach County, the Deborah & Larry D. Silver Center for Jewish Engagement, Auracal, GoGo Squeez and Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits.

Visit jewishboca.org for more information on the Federation.