ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Hundreds of volunteers participate in Federation’s Mitzvah Day

By Sergio Carmona, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago

The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County welcomed hundreds of people who participated in volunteer activities in efforts to help others.

Activities for Jewish Federation Mitzvah Day 2022 took place at at the Federation’s campus in Boca Raton and at different locations throughout South Palm Beach County and Parkland.

Sandy Gerstein, the event chair, said, “The Federation’s goals for Mitzvah Day were to engage and re-engage the community, and bring everyone together post-pandemic in a feel-good event where they can reconnect with each other, meet new people and celebrate everything we have in the community safely outside.”

At Red Reef Park in Boca Raton, event volunteer Jessica Partouche and her children, Abby and Jacob, took part in a beach clean-up. Event sponsor Debbie Newman Bernstein, representing herself and the William and Anita Newman Foundation, also joined the beach cleanup with a friend.

“I spend a good part of every day on the beach, looking for shells, and lately there’s more garbage than shells,” Bernstein said in a news release. “So, when I heard about Mitzvah Day, obviously I wanted to partake. But when I heard about beach cleanup, it was a no-brainer.”

Families also took part in special family-friendly mitzvah projects with PJ Library in South Palm Beach County, as participants made T-shirt bags filled with non-perishable items for delivery to designated food pantries, made tzedakah boxes, painted kindness rocks and Passover matzah covers and created cards for distribution through Norman & Ruth Rales Jewish Family Services.

Federation’s Business & Professional Cabinet and their families came together for a beautification project at JARC, which povides group homes, apartments and vocational training for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.The Federation’s Women’s Philanthropy group joined Sharsheret to create care packages for women undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments.

Other activities included weeding, harvesting and composting in the Liumi West Retreat garden and an outdoor music circle and crafts at Friendship Circle at the Chabad of Parkland. Additionally, more than 125 volunteers packed supply bags for JFS campers at Boca Woods.

Mitzvah Day was sponsored by Debbie Newman Bernstein and the William and Anita Newman Foundation, PJ Library in South Palm Beach County, the Deborah & Larry D. Silver Center for Jewish Engagement, Auracal, GoGo Squeez and Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits.

Visit jewishboca.org for more information on the Federation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Courier

Assistance League participates in Safety Days event

Assistance League volunteers participated in Safety Days at the Woodlands Children's Museum recently. Volunteers with our Poison Information-Always Ask program and our Passport for Good Health program, both focusing on the health and safety of children, distributed valuable information packets to families attending the event. Always Ask is a program that provides important safety information to pre-K and kindergarten students. The message is focused on prevention of accidental poisoning by making children aware of common household items that can make them sick. Children...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Society
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
The Repository

Commentary: Teach children to care for nature

"For in the end, we will conserve only what we love, we will love only what we understand, and we will understand only what we are taught." These words were said by Baba Dioum, a Senegalese conservationist speaking before the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 1968. I first...
CANTON, OH
Palm Beach Daily News

Bad pay and classroom restrictions are crushing Florida teachers | Opinion

The crush of it all is overwhelming. Twenty-three years in the classroom and I can’t visualize myself at the finish line. Visualization is how I have gotten through tough spots before but retiring from teaching is no longer a vision. That vision has been replaced by one of quitting in a blaze of glory. But even that vision is skewed, because I know my position would be posted and filled by a warm body before my tires rolled out of the parking lot.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy