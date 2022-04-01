ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunlock Township man charged with indecent assault upon child

By Ed Lewis
 1 day ago
LEHMAN TWP. — Township police charged a 45-year-old man with inappropriately touching a girl in 2018 and 2019.

Chris Allen Dennis, of Deer Lane, Hunlock Township, was arraigned Friday on four counts of indecent assault by District Judge Brian James Tupper and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Police filed the charges after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre and several times by officers.

In each interview, the girl was consistent with the allegations.

Details of the alleged offenses are listed in the criminal complaint.

Police in the complaint say Dennis inappropriately touched the girl when she slept inside his house.

When police confronted Dennis with the allegations, Dennis replied he did not remember doing anything to the girl and possibly put his arm around the girl as he slept, the complaint says.

