Amazon’s NY union vote count continues, labor leads

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Organized labor supporters at an Amazon.com facility in New York City’s Staten Island held the lead in a contest to form a union as U.S. regulators continued to tally votes on Friday. When voting concluded for the day...

US News and World Report

Labor Board Seeks to Force Amazon to Reinstate Fired Worker

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal labor board is seeking to reinstate an Amazon employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, helped lead the April 2020 protest. Frank Kearl, Bryson’s attorney, said while off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. Amazon later fired him for violating its vulgar-language policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley grocery workers vote on whether to strike, union alleges ‘unfair labor practice’ violations

Grocery workers locally and across the Southland began voting Monday on whether to authorize a strike as contract negotiations stall with the owners of Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons. Some valley grocery store workers are in favor of walking out after the union said some employees have been threatened or intimidated. "Give us the justice that The post Valley grocery workers vote on whether to strike, union alleges ‘unfair labor practice’ violations appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
CNET

Amazon Union Efforts: What to Expect From Votes This Month

A vote on unionizing starts at a New York Amazon warehouse on Friday, and another vote at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama will be tallied next week, adding to a trend of increased labor organizing across the country. The count in Bessemer, Alabama, comes a year after workers at the...
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Amazon workers declare victory with first-ever US union in company history

Amazon workers in New York City have declared victory following the results of a union election at a Staten Island warehouse, where employees have voted to form the first union among the company’s warehouse workers in the US, a bitter defeat for one of the world’s largest companies during a historic wave of labour organising across the country.Roughly 6,000 people work at the JFK8 warehouse, the company’s largest fulfillment centre in New York.Organisers have fought for months to build support for the union effort, demanding better wages and health and safety protections, while Amazon spent millions of dollars pursuing an...
LABOR ISSUES

