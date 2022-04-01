ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Bomb threat closes 2 buildings at Minnesota State University Mankato

By Joe Nelson
 1 day ago
Joe Nelson

In-person classes at a pair of Minnesota State University Mankato campus buildings are canceled Friday after a bomb threat.

A text message sent by MSU at 5 a.m. Friday said:

"EMERGENCY! A bomb threat has been made for Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center at Minnesota State University, Mankato for Friday, April 1, 2022. University officials are working with Mankato DPS. Both buildings are closed until further notice."

A corresponding email from MSU said it is working with the Mankato Department of Public Safety and no bombs were found in the buildings, according to the Mankato Free Press.

Both buildings remain closed until further notice.

MSU is asking anyone with information about the threat to call 507-389-2111.

