Linville Falls, NC

Blue Ridge Parkway To Undergo Repairs

By Aikman Chambers
Go Blue Ridge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Ridge Parkway has announced that repair will begin soon to address significant settlement, cracking, and rock fall on portions of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Deep Gap...

www.goblueridge.net

FOX Carolina

Blue Ridge Parkway looking for volunteers for park-wide service day

NC/VA (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to give back, you can volunteer with the National Park Service. The Blue Ridge Parkway is recruiting volunteers for its fourth annual “Project Parkway” event. Organizers say the single-day, park-wide volunteer project will help complete work at...
CHARITIES
The Telegraph

Parkway work resumes this week

ALTON - Work resumed Monday on the Homer Adams Parkway repaving project. Illinois Department of Transportation officials were at the site Monday as the parkway was reduced to one lane in each direction from Godfrey Road in Godfrey to just west of Alby Street in Alton. That portion of the highway had not yet had cracked and damaged sections removed and patched, the first step toward repaving. Before the onset of winter, Homer Adams Parkway from Alby Street to Bloomer Drive was repaved with one layer of asphalt. The parkway from Bloomer Drive to East Broadway, known as the extension, was also repaired last fall.
GODFREY, IL
Linville Falls, NC
Government
City
Linville Falls, NC
City
Deep Gap, NC
BlueRidgeLife

Winter>Spring>Winter>Spring>Winter>Spring : Winter Reboots In The Blue Ridge

The calendar says we officially changed to spring last weekend, but winter still has a trick or two left in the bag. Folks living up in the higher elevations were greeted by some light snow and gusty winds Saturday morning around daylight. John Taylor up on Devils Knob (3500′) at Wintergreen Resort sent us these photos of what John’s calling a “very heavy dusting.”
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Smoky Mountain News

Into the fold: Blue Ridge Craft Trails foster community, tradition

The studio space of blacksmith Rachel David is vast. Inside an enormous old hay barn there is equipment everywhere – massive hammers, a forklift, tools, wires, tables, cabinets, machinery that is incomprehensible to the non-smith layman. In black attire, with grease-stained hands, muscular and weathered from years of perfecting...
ASHEVILLE, NC
BlueRidgeLife

Increased Fire Danger : Portions Of The Blue Ridge In Central Virginia (March 27, 2022)

Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Blacksburg VA 553 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022 Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry- Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, Martinsville, Danville, Lynchburg, Appomattox, South Boston, and Keysville 553 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022 ...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon... A combination of dry and breezy conditions will create an enhanced risk for the active spread of wildfires this afternoon. West-northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph will occur today. Humidity levels will fall to 20 to 25 percent in the afternoon. This will result in elevated fire weather conditions that would support rapid rates of spread for wildland fires. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Report criticizes Virginia's response to snowy I-95 gridlock

Virginia state agencies collectively "lost situational awareness" and failed to keep up with growing gridlock during a January snowstorm that stranded hundreds of motorists along Interstate 95, a state-commissioned report released Friday said. While the 41-page report offered suggestions for improving future emergency responses, it did not ascribe blame to any single person or agency. It noted first responders faced unusually heavy snowfall, busier-than-normal traffic and COVID-19-related staffing shortages — all while dealing with a highway corridor notorious for congestion in the best of circumstances. State officials, including leaders of the Virginia Department of Transportation, vowed to thoroughly review...
TRAFFIC

