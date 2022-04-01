ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Criminal inquiry into P&O Ferries launched

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ll71p_0ewV5SFA00

Criminal and civil investigations have been launched into the decision by P&O Ferries to sack nearly 800 workers.

The company was widely criticised for making the seafarers redundant without notice on March 17.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the Insolvency Service has started “formal criminal and civil investigations”.

The Insolvency Service said: “Following its inquiries, the Insolvency Service has commenced formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.

“As these are ongoing investigations, no further comment or information can be provided at this time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Seize our ships’: P&O Ferries protestors call for government action

To cries of “seize our ships”, hundreds of union members and supporters set off from Maritime House – the Dover office of the RMT union – to the docks.They were protesting at the sudden mass redundancy of all crew working for P&O Ferries, and demanding that the government prevents the three vessels tied up at the port from leaving. The Dubai-owned ferry line told 800 seafarers on Thursday that they were jobless with immediate effect – triggering outrage across the political spectrum.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, and the former shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, headed the march.“We want the government to...
GRANT SHAPPS
The Guardian

Labour urges Kwasi Kwarteng to launch legal action against P&O Ferries

Labour has urged the business secretary to launch legal action against P&O Ferries over its “scandalous” decision to sack 800 workers without warning, which the party said is a criminal offence. Shadow transport secretary, Louise Haigh, deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds have written...
ECONOMY
BBC

P&O Ferries sackings: Government to review contracts with ferry firm

All P&O Ferries contracts across government will be reviewed in response to the way it sacked 800 workers. Staff have been protesting after many were told without warning by video message on Thursday that it would be "their final day of employment". In a letter to the company, Transport Secretary...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
BBC

Non-Ukrainian refugees wrongly denied free Wales rail travel

Refugees from Sudan in Wales have been denied free rail travel after staff wrongly told them a new scheme was available only to those from Ukraine. Last week, the Welsh government said all refugees would qualify for free train travel in Wales for six months. But one Sudanese man said...
TRAVEL
BBC

P&O Ferry customers face stressful changes

People travelling with P&O Ferries have been warned of "significant disruption" to their journeys, after the company announced it was laying off 800 workers. Frustrated customers have spoken to the BBC about cancelled trips, last-minute texts, and their anger over the treatment of employees. John and Helen Carson were in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P O Ferries#The Insolvency Service#Kwasikwarteng
simpleflying.com

Wizz Air Invites Sacked P&O Ferries Workers To Recruitment Days

With the recent and immediate downsizing of P&O Ferries, Wizz Air hopes to capitalize on the situation. The airline is treating it as an opportunity to grow its own workforce with experienced transportation industry workers. As such, Wizz Air is inviting affected employees to attend an upcoming recruitment drive. Shock...
ECONOMY
The Independent

P&O Ferries defends brutal sacking of 800 staff

P&O Ferries has confirmed it is making 800 staff redundant with immediate effect.The company said the decision was made due to the current business model being “unsustainable”.The Dubai-owned ferry firm, which is replacing hundreds of seafarers with cheaper labour, has said: “Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.”The statement was issued hours after a carefully laid plan began to make redundant on-board crew on links from Dover to Calais, Hull to Rotterdam, Cairnryan to Larne and Liverpool to Dublin.Early on Thursday morning, in a message to staff seen by The Independent, P&O Ferries said: “We will be...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

P&O Ferries fallout leads to chaos at the ports as drivers are stopped from getting aid to Ukrainian refugees and stranded lorries are stuck in tense stand-off with sacked crew members

Chaos erupted at UK ports today with aid prevented from reaching Ukrainians and lorry drivers left waiting for hours after P&O Ferries' shock decision to suspend all its services 'for days' and replace 800 employees with cheap agency staff. As well as running passenger services, the company is a major...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Fury as republican Mark Drakeford's government in Wales REFUSES to distribute book marking the Queen's platinum jubilee to all schools despite it being translated into Welsh, saying they must 'opt in' to £12m scheme

The Welsh Government sparked fury today after refusing to fully distribute a schoolbook celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee. The Department for Education announced last year it was commissioning the work which explores 'the role of the Monarch and what the Platinum Jubilee represents' ahead of the 70 year milestone in June.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
BBC

P&O Ferries: Protests at ports against sackings

Protests have taken place at ports over P&O Ferries' sacking of 800 workers in favour of lower-paid replacements. Unions rallied at Dover, Hull and Liverpool, chanting slogans such as "seize the ship". Protests caused disruptions, and vehicles in Hull were at one stage turned away. It comes after authorities detained...
ADVOCACY
BBC

P&O Ferries protest draws hundreds in Hull

Ferry operator P&O's sudden mass sacking of hundreds of workers was met with equally rapid condemnation and anger. Few were more outraged than their fellow seafarers, who have gathered at ports around the country to show solidarity with their colleagues and attempt to ensure similar scenes are never repeated. As...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Covid: Decision on Scotland's final restrictions and UK travel rules to end

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. 1. Decision over lifting Scotland's final restrictions. The Scottish cabinet meets later to decide whether all remaining Covid restrictions can be lifted as planned. Measures such as mask-wearing in shops and on public transport are scheduled to stop being legal requirements from 21 March but, with some data suggesting that Covid is more widespread than ever and many hospitals full, we examine whether the lifting of the final restrictions might be paused.
TRAVEL
The Independent

E.ON blames Martin Lewis for ‘bringing down Britain’ as energy sites crash ahead of hike

Energy firm E.ON has appeared to blame money saving expert Martin Lewis after suppliers’ websites crashed ahead of Friday’s price hikes. E.ON, British Gas and EDF were among the sites struggling to deal with demand on Thursday morning. The tweet, potentially tongue in cheek, was posted as customers raised questions about meter readings. The E.ON profile said: “Unfortunately the website and phone lines of every supplier are being hammered today. “Martin has once again created unprecedented demand bringing down Britain. If you respond to our private message providing the details requested then we can assist you.”Mr Lewis...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

P&O Ferries is not the first in UK waters to hire low-cost workers

If Grant Shapps hoped P&O Ferries would fold before his ultimatum this week and reinstate 800 sacked workers, a letter by return quickly disabused him. Such a move, P&O Ferries’ chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite said, would lead to the company collapsing, adding the transport secretary was “ignoring the situation’s fundamental and factual realities”.
BUSINESS
BBC

Two windfarms off Suffolk coast given planning permission

Permission to build two windfarms off the Suffolk coast has been granted by the government. The development will have 142 turbines which ScottishPower Renewables said could power about 1.4 million homes. Some, including Dame Joanna Lumley, said the onshore infrastructure in Suffolk meant the windfarms were "anything but green". But...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

581K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy