'I'm Not Here to Play Games': Applicant Praised for Cutting Interview Short

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
"Don't waste my time trying to judge reactions and trying to cut me down," the applicant...

Eddie
1d ago

I had an interviewer arrive 45 mins late. She then proceeded to invite another to be part of the interview. Someone I could have been meeting with that whole time. Interviewer then turned sideways and started answering emails. That’s when I got up, left and got a job at their competitor.

Paul W
1d ago

Good for him. I can recall a few interviews I cut short too, because they built a product I didn't believe in, wouldn't pay the right salary, or, my favorite, one person told me, "you'll have to wear many hats on this job and beg borrow or steal the knowledge you will need." Um, no thanks.

Karyn Zuggi
1d ago

Things were better before every company needed an HR department. They hold up & stall on hiring.

