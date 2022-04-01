ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jim Carrey “Fairly Serious” About Retiring: “I Have Enough”

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6ror_0ewV4Xh000

Click here to read the full article.

Jim Carrey says he’s “fairly serious” about retiring from acting, explaining in a new Access Hollywood interview that he’s “done enough.”

Carrey was on the show to promote Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when he was asked to respond to recent comments made by Dolly Parton in which the country superstar said she’d like Carrey to play her former music partner Porter Wagoner in a Parton biopic.

The news caught Carrey by surprise. “Well, that’s a lovely thing,” he said, “but I’m retiring.” Asked if he was serious, Carrey said, “I’m being fairly serious, yeah.” He said that he might change his mind about retiring “if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I’m taking a break.”

Carrey, who devotes much of his time to painting and making art, said, “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Carrey also spoke about his late friend Bob Saget , and the recent celebrity-packed memorial celebration for the beloved Full House star. “It was a very lovely night,” Carrey said. “I’m not sure why everything has to turn into a Netflix special. I think that’s a little strange.”

Producer Mike Binder recently said that the taped memorial celebration had been sold to Netflix for an upcoming special.

Watch Carrey’s interview above.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

“Cancel Culture Encapsulated” Is How Bill Maher Describes Will Smith’s Oscar Night Reaction

Click here to read the full article. “It was not a good look for Will,” said Bill Maher today of Will Smith’s reaction to Chris Rock’s joke at the Oscars. “I could make a case that we’ve all be under a lot of pressure and a lot of emotion — and I understand a lot of emotion running through him, but that was just out of line and it re-enforced the idea that jokes are the enemy.” Will Smith-Chris Rock Incident Will Take “Weeks” To Investigate, Says Academy The Real Time host was speaking with TMZ. “It was sort of like cancel culture encapsulated,”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Mike Binder
Person
Porter Wagoner
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Mike Judge
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Access Hollywood#Full House
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
shefinds

Fans Are Worried About Nicole Kidman's Health Status Following Red Carpet Absence—What Does This Mean For The Oscars?

Five-time-Oscar-nominee Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscars nominees’ luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Monday March 7th, and she was also missing at the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. And now we know why! According to reports, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos actress is recovering from a torn hamstring, and was under strict doctors’ orders to rest at home in Nashville!
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Sandra Bullock reveals why she’s stepping away from acting

Home is where the heart is, at least for Sandra Bullock. In a new interview with "ET", Bullock revealed she is taking a break from her acting career in order to be “in the place that makes me happiest." “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Marlee Matlin asked about death of William Hurt, who she accused of rape, in uncomfortable interview

Marlee Matlin was asked to speak about the death of her ex-boyfriend William Hurt, who she once accused of physical and sexual abuse, in an uncomfortable red carpet interview.Matlin, 56, and Hurt – who died on Sunday (13 March) at the age of 71 – were a couple in the Eighties, having met on the set of the Oscar-winning film Children of a Lesser God. In 2009, Matlin accused Hurt of repeated abuse during their relationship.Asked on the red carpet at Sunday’s (13 March) Critic’s Choice Awards for her thoughts on Hurt’s death – only hours after the news...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: “Ugliest Oscar Moment Ever”, Tweets Mark Hamill; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates…: “Now we have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters,” says Kathy Griffin. “Jokes are what Chris Rock does,” tweets Mia Farrow. “And That’s How We Do It,” brags Jaden Smith. Reactions to the slap that stunned the Oscars — when Will Smith bounded on stage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, are, to put it mildly, all over the place, with most seeming to come down decidedly for, as one comedian puts it,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘SNL’ Back From Hiatus This Weekend With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host. Carmichael is best known for the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for two years on the network. Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January. In the promo clip, the two are joined by Heidi Gardner, who make a promise that they’re both bringing their A-Game this week. Watch the SNL promo above. More from Deadline'Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA'SNL': Lizzo To Pull Double Duty, Jerrod Carmichael & Jake Gyllenhaal To Host As NBC Sets April Headliners'SNL's Weekend Update: Resident Film Critic Terry Fink Reviews 2022 Oscar Nominees 'The Power Of The Dog,' 'Encanto' & 'Belfast'Best of DeadlineTV Finales: CBS Sets 'Bull' End Date & Season Wraps For 19 Other SeriesTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & BeyondAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Oscars, SAG Awards, Indie Spirits & More
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Deadline

65K+
Followers
26K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy