Jim Carrey “Fairly Serious” About Retiring: “I Have Enough”

Click here to read the full article.

Jim Carrey says he’s “fairly serious” about retiring from acting, explaining in a new Access Hollywood interview that he’s “done enough.”

Carrey was on the show to promote Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when he was asked to respond to recent comments made by Dolly Parton in which the country superstar said she’d like Carrey to play her former music partner Porter Wagoner in a Parton biopic.

The news caught Carrey by surprise. “Well, that’s a lovely thing,” he said, “but I’m retiring.” Asked if he was serious, Carrey said, “I’m being fairly serious, yeah.” He said that he might change his mind about retiring “if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I’m taking a break.”

Carrey, who devotes much of his time to painting and making art, said, “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Carrey also spoke about his late friend Bob Saget , and the recent celebrity-packed memorial celebration for the beloved Full House star. “It was a very lovely night,” Carrey said. “I’m not sure why everything has to turn into a Netflix special. I think that’s a little strange.”

Producer Mike Binder recently said that the taped memorial celebration had been sold to Netflix for an upcoming special.

Watch Carrey’s interview above.