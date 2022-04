ANDREWS, TEXAS — The coach and at least six members of the University of the Southwest's men's and women's golf teams from Hobbs, New Mexico were killed in a crash Tuesday night, along with the driver and passenger in a pickup truck, when the driver of the pickup crashed head-on into the van shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, about nine miles from Andrews, Texas, northwest of Midland.

ANDREWS, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO