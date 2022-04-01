Jury Urged to Convict 4 in Plot to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor is urging jurors to convict four men in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying they were “filled with rage” and intent on igniting a civil war.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler was giving a closing argument Friday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Three of the men also face additional charges involving weapons.

“They were filled with rage,” Kessler told jurors. “They were paranoid because they knew what they were doing was wrong and they feared they could be caught.”

The four men deny any scheme to get the Democratic governor at her vacation home, though they were livid with government as well as restrictions that she imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.