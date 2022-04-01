ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

John Souttar: Rangers-bound defender eyes Hearts comeback after ankle surgery

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Robbie Neilson hopes John Souttar has not played his last game for Hearts after the defender had a "tidy up" ankle operation. Scotland cap Souttar - who joins Rangers this summer - has missed two club matches after injuring his ankle in a draw at Dundee United on 5...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers hoping Jonny Evans can stay fit and emulate Thiago Silva

Brendan Rodgers believes Jonny Evans can be Leicester’s Silva lining for years to come.The 34-year-old Northern Ireland international is fit again after a hamstring injury ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester United.Evans left Old Trafford for West Brom in 2015 and joined the Foxes for just £3.5million three years later.He has been plagued by injuries in the last 12 months, including a foot injury which forced him to come off early in Leicester’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea last year.But Foxes boss Rodgers feels as long as Evans can manage his fitness issues he can follow Chelsea’s Thiago Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rangers v Celtic: Ryan Jack urges hosts to harness Ibrox crowd to catch leaders

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 12:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, highlightson BBC Scotland from 19:15. Rangers "will never give up or stop fighting", says Ryan Jack as the champions aim to reel in Celtic at...
WORLD
BBC

Manchester United 1-1 Leicester - Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers speaking to Match of the Day: "I'm disappointed for the players because they put in a very good performance. When you come here and play that well, their keeper makes a great save from Wesley Fofana and then obviously we had a great move for goal that was disallowed. I think it was a harsh decision. Raphael Varane has used his experience but their defence had the chance to clear it and they didn’t.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Souttar
Person
Barrie Mckay
Person
Robbie Neilson
The Independent

Wales vs Scotland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations result, final score and reaction as hosts secure late victory

Wales continued their winning start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations, producing another fine fightback to snatch a late victory against Scotland in Cardiff.In front of a record crowd for a women’s international in Wales, replacement scrum-half Ffion Lewis capitalised on a break from the outstanding Alisha Butchers to cross for the winning try less than five minutes from time.Scotland had dominated the first half, but were again guilty of failing to convert their territory and possession into points, leading only 14-7 at the interval.Rhona Lloyd’s second score soon after the restart had appeared to set the visitors up for a second half surge, but the Welsh bench again made a telling impact.Tries from Sioned Harries and Kelsey Jones levelled proceedings, before Butchers’ burst teed up Lewis to secure a second successive bonus point victory and a first home Six Nations win since 2019.
WORLD
BBC

Scottish Premiership: Rangers 1-2 Celtic - can hosts strike back?

Ibrox was rocking after just three minutes when Aaron Ramsey struck, but it's a much quieter place now as Celtic go into the break in front thanks to goals from Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers. The visitors have really been on top for the last 15 minutes. It's been coming....
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Playing Games#Dundee United#European
The Independent

Emma Hayes backs Chelsea to handle the pressure of holding off WSL chasing pack

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is backing her players to deal with the pressure of holding off the chasing pack as they close in on a third successive Women’s Super League title.The Blues, who have won the league in five of the last seven seasons, entertain Reading on Sunday evening and currently sit a point clear of Arsenal at the top of the table with both sides having five games to play.They have bounced back from the disappointment of League Cup final defeat with five successive wins in all competitions, the most recent of them last Sunday’s 9-0 demolition of Leicester.💠...
SPORTS
BBC

Sydney Super Cup: Rangers pull out of Celtic friendly in Australia

Rangers have withdrawn from the Sydney Super Cup, where they were due to play against Celtic on 20 November. The Glasgow rivals had signed up for the friendly tournament in Australia for a first meeting outside of Scotland. Rangers were also scheduled to take on Western Sydney Wanderers, with Celtic...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard insists his Aston Villa players are playing for their futures after rivals Wolves inflicted their third defeat in a row as he warns 'we'll get players who will help me fix it'

Steven Gerrard warned his Aston Villa stars they are playing for their futures after overseeing three straight defeats for the first time in his reign. The former England captain was furious with his side's first-half display in their 2-1 defeat at Wolves, accusing his players of lacking the required mentality for a derby.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Fulham, Bournemouth, Middlesbrough win

Aleksandar Mitrovic took his tally for the season to 37 goals with a brace in Fulham's 2-0 victory at QPR. The Serbia striker set the runaway leaders on their way in the 14th minute when he slotted home from Fabio Carvalho's cutback. Having brought a number of saves from goalkeeper...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp refuses to rule Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Liverpool's clash with Watford following his return to full training after injury... as boss insists the defender will definitely be fit to face title rivals Man City

Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Liverpool's clash with Watford on Saturday as the right back prepares to return to full training on Friday. The Reds return to Premier League action against Roy Hodgson's side on Saturday lunchtime and start the weekend one point behind leaders Manchester City with nine games to play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DOMINIC KING: Liverpool's ability to keep clean sheets has proved invaluable in this title race and it was needed against problematic Watford... they've now kept an outstanding 14 shutouts in 19 matches

From the beginning of February, a look at Liverpool’s goals against column would conjure images of an England batting collapse. On the first day of the second month, there was a yawning gap between first and second in the Premier League but since Liverpool ground out a 2-0 win over Leicester the numbers they have produced defensively have enabled the gap to be bridged.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales wary of wounded Scotland

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap says Scotland will be looking to prove a point when they come to Cardiff after a heavy defeat to England in the opening round of the Women's Six Nations. The two sides meet at the Arms Park on Saturday, with Wales looking to back up their...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Watford in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after a dominant 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to win it again boasting as they do one of the best squads in Europe.European champions Chelsea have proven they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, having done it in last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to add a domestic title to the one won in Porto.Liverpool were winners back in 2020 ending a 30-year wait for league glory and Jurgen Klopp is sure to have them back challenging again at the sharp end this season too while Manchester United will be looking to be back in the title picture with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his former club in the summer.It's not all about the action at the top though with Norwich, Watford and Brentford promoted to the top tier for 2020/21 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy