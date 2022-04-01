ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Brock Lesnar Booked For Multiple Events After Wrestlemania

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWin or lose, it seems the Beast will be sticking around WWE for a little longer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter...

411mania.com

Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar's fate is already known

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in the cartel match of the 38th edition of WrestleMania. The most important event on the WWE calendar will be staged this weekend in the evocative setting of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. There are all the conditions to attend a memorable show. La...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt Arrives In Dallas, Says He “Hates Ruining Surprises”

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has arrived in Dallas, TX, for WrestleMania weekend. On Thursday night, Wyatt noted on Instagram that he hates ruining surprises. He also encouraged fans to ask up to six questions that he will answer. I just got to Dallas. This place feels so...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT ONE RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Results – April 2, 2022. – The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens up live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to WrestleMania Saturday. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. A large group of fans behind them are fired up and ready to go. They pop for Texan Booker T and chant for Texan JBL. We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match next and Patrick predicts Becky Lynch will retain, while Booker, JBL and Rosenberg pick Bianca Belair to win. The panel shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and then talk about being excited for The KO Show tonight. Rosenberg talks about how Austin is in great shape. The panel sends us to Matt Camp, who is outside of another part of the stadium with fans who are getting ready to enter the stadium. The fans are fired up and ready for WrestleMania. Kayla sends us to the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video with Dude Perfect, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Injured In The WrestleMania 38 Opener

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match seemed to end a bit early after Boogs suffered a knee injury. There was a moment where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders, and then he tried to add Jimmy Uso for a double Fireman’s Carry, a move he’s done before. However, as soon as Jimmy jumped up onto Boogs’ shoulders, Boogs’ knee gave out and he went down with The Usos to the mat.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Bianca Belair Wins RAW Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion. This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WrestleMania Week Notes On Asuka And Bayley

Bayley and Asuka are among the wrestlers who WWE brought to Dallas for WrestleMania 38 Weekend. There’s no word on if WWE has plans for Asuka or Bayley to return this weekend, or at the post-WrestleMania RAW on Monday, but PWInsider reports that they are in town. They are not booked for any WrestleMania Panels at Superstore Axxess, so it remains to be seen why they were brought in.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens On When He Found About Steve Austin Feud

In an interview with Pat LaPrade of TVA Sports, Kevin Owens spoke about when he found about his Wrestlemania plans with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin will be a guest on the KO Show, although it’s being built as a fight instead of a talk show. Here are highlights:
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Triple H Makes Surprise WWE Return With Message For The Roster

Welcome back. A return can be a very special thing in wrestling as you never know when you might see one. That can make it all the more interesting when you see someone pop up that you didn’t expect. It can be all the more emotional when it is someone who is coming back after a serious issue. That was the case this week, though it wasn’t something that took place on camera.
WWE
MiddleEasy

Teddy Atlas Praises Thor Bjornsson For Beating Eddie Hall In Boxing Match: “He Showed The Edge There”

Teddy Atlas had a lot to talk about, regarding one of the ‘biggest’ spectacles the sport of boxing has ever seen. And no, he’s not talking about Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. Instead, he’s recapping an event with athletes three times their size. ‘The heaviest boxing match in history’ would come a few weeks ago, with Hafthor (Thor) Bjornsson taking on Eddie Hall.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Becky Lynch Speaks On Ronda Rousey Not Being Her WWE WrestleMania 38 Opponent

During an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, WWE RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch commented Ronda Rousey not being her Wrestlemania 38 opponent:. “I think the idea was, let’s give it even more of a build and possibly do this in Hollywood [Wrestlemania 39] of all places. I think the idea was to give it a little bit of extra time, and hell, let frickin’ Ronda get her feet wet. We had to tell this story with Bianca, too. So was I surprised? No, not entirely, not really. I think they thought of Hollywood as maybe being the spot for where this match would go down. My talent, my skill, my ability to communicate has gotten me to the top. So I don’t care what your name is, you’re behind me right now. It was that attitude that started this whole thing and then obviously we were supposed to have that Survivor Series match and my face got busted open and we never had that one-on-one match. So maybe, we’ll have it next year. Maybe something else will happen. I’m not worried. I am the name right now.”
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be 'Token Gesture'

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Seth Rollins Reveals WrestleMania 38 Storyline is Really Close to the Truth Thanks to Day 1 Chaos

One of the more intriguing mysteries leading into WrestleMania 38 is just who Seth Rollins will be facing as his opponent, a storyline that has weaved its way throughout Monday Night Raw and social media over the past several weeks. The latest development is that Rollins will have a match against an opponent that Vince McMahon will reveal at WrestleMania, and many are keeping their eyes on Cody Rhodes to be that opponent. As for the storyline, during a recent interview with Jimmy Traina of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Rollins said this storyline of navigating chaos to get a match at WrestleMania 38 is pretty close to the truth, and things really went haywire at Day 1.
WWE

