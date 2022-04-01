Brock Lesnar Booked For Multiple Events After Wrestlemania

During an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, WWE RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch commented Ronda Rousey not being her Wrestlemania 38 opponent:. “I think the idea was, let’s give it even more of a build and possibly do this in Hollywood [Wrestlemania 39] of all places. I think the idea was to give it a little bit of extra time, and hell, let frickin’ Ronda get her feet wet. We had to tell this story with Bianca, too. So was I surprised? No, not entirely, not really. I think they thought of Hollywood as maybe being the spot for where this match would go down. My talent, my skill, my ability to communicate has gotten me to the top. So I don’t care what your name is, you’re behind me right now. It was that attitude that started this whole thing and then obviously we were supposed to have that Survivor Series match and my face got busted open and we never had that one-on-one match. So maybe, we’ll have it next year. Maybe something else will happen. I’m not worried. I am the name right now.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO