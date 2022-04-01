ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Nick Mullens: Links up with Raiders

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Las Vegas signed Mullens to a contract Friday, Mike Garafolo of...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly signed veteran QB Nick Mullens to provide some extra depth behind Derek Carr heading into the 2022 season. Before this signing, the only backup option on the Raiders’ roster was NFL journeyman Garrett Gilbert. “The #Raiders have agreed to terms with QB Nick...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly had talks with 1 notable team

Odell Beckham Jr. may find himself on a new team in 2022, and it’s one that would certainly make headlines. Beckham had preliminary discussions with the New England Patriots at the start of free agency and there appears to be persistent mutual interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham is interested in playing for Bill Belichick, and the Patriots looked at signing Beckham in November when the Cleveland Browns released him. There is “no real rush” on either side to get a deal done, according to the report.
NFL
Person
Derek Carr
49erswebzone

Kawakami: 97 percent chance 49ers get rid of Jimmy Garoppolo by training camp

The San Francisco 49ers are holding onto hope of getting something in return for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. They may have overplayed the situation, though. The 49ers obviously value Garoppolo higher than the rest of the league. Most figured he would be moved by the start of the league year on March 16 because of his salary-cap figure. That didn't happen. San Francisco was able to do some cap maneuvering to hold onto him before the deadline.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (4/2): Celebrating International Women’s Month

Over the last month, the Bengals have shown their appreciation for women inside and outside of the organization. Hobson's Choice: Is Bengals' Draft Headed For A Return To Defense?. With the draft less than a month away, all of Bengaldom eyes No. 31 and not the No. 31 jersey Ickey...
NFL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

