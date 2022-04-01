Canada visitors don't need Pre-COVID test

The Caribbean island of Aruba became the latest destination to lift all COVID-19-related border measures, the Aruba Tourism Authority shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday. Starting March 19, travelers will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter the island, according to the tourism board. The decision to eliminate pre-arrival protocols was "informed by global health organizations such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), along with leading scientists and experts."

