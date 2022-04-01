ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beware of Pranks on this April Fools' Day

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- Watch out for those April Fools' Day jokes Friday. People all over...

Bring Me The News

Viral video shows 'nerve-racking' ice house removal on Lake of the Woods

A Minnesota fishing guide's video of an ice house removal on Lake of the Woods has gone viral. Eric Best, a fishing guide at a northern Minnesota resort, posted the video on a Lake of the Woods Facebook group. The video is recorded from the passenger window of a truck that is towing a skid ice house along a flooded ice road, with water up to the bottom of the doors on the truck.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Phone Scam In Minnesota And Wisconsin Using Amazon To Fool People

There is a new phone scam that is hitting the Northland. It starts with someone telling you there has been a large purchase made on your Amazon account. We are being trained nowadays not to give personal information to a phone call if we think it is a scam, and that is how they play into you. They ask you to press 1, but we are being trained to ask for a callback number. This scam gives you one and tells you to call and they will straighten out this fraudulent purchase.
DULUTH, MN
#April Fools#Pranks#Sugar Bowl
hotnewhiphop.com

Saucy Santana Sometimes Sends His Ex-Girlfriends Money For Their Kids

His "Walk" single became a viral hit and "Material Girl" followed, causing Saucy Santana to become a social media sensation. The rapper has been one of several new LGBTQIA voices in Hip Hop but during a conversation with Mona of the Don’t Call Me White Girl Podcast, Santana admitted that prior to coming out as gay, he dated women. It isn't an uncommon story for those who may have experimented with their sexuality, but Santana also shared that he continues to have friendly relationships with his ex-girlfriends.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

3-28-22 The Chris Berg Show Episode 126

Ag Director Bridgette Readel discusses upcoming challenges for agriculture producers and consumers. Concerned Minnesota resident, Lisa Richards shares her story on advocating for senior care justice in neglect and abuse cases. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing...
FARGO, ND
WISN

Skateland changes policy, will start allowing Milwaukee teens inside

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Skateland in Waukesha is changing its policy regarding Milwaukee teens, following public outcry this week. After two Black Milwaukee teenage girls were not allowed inside the indoor skate rink on Saturday, the owner told the mother of one of the girls it was because they do not allow any teens from Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ellison: Parents should have more control over TikTok and Snapchat permissions

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellision and 44 other attorney generals across the United States are urging both Snapchat and TikTok to give parents the ability to monitor their kid's social media usage. “My job is to help all Minnesotans — especially the youngest and most vulnerable Minnesotans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hypebeast.com

Studio Underd0g Turns Eggplant April Fools' Joke Into Charity Fundraiser

British Microbrand Studio Underd0g has turned last year’s April Fools’ joke into this year’s charity fundraising watch. Founder Richard Benc posted his concept for an Eggplant-inspired watch on the brand’s Instagram on April 1 2021, the joke included mention of real Aubergine skin being used on the dial that would “wrinkle beautifully over time” with the watch’s smoked textured dial recalling the purple and green color palate of the vegetable.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

