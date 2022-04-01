U.S. adds 431,000 jobs in March, Unemployment falls

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment data on Monday. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s total jobs decreased by 8,100 from December to January. The unemployment rate remained at 5.4 percent. During January, the Mining, Logging, and Construction sector added 800 jobs from the Construction subsector. The Wholesale Trade subsector …
Continue reading "Total Maryland jobs decreased in January, unemployment rate remained steady"
The post Total Maryland jobs decreased in January, unemployment rate remained steady appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 0