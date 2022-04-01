ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. adds 431,000 jobs in March, Unemployment falls

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) -- The nation's economy added 431-thousand jobs in March....

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

The New Normal: More Americans apply for jobless benefits; layoffs still low

More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historic lows. Jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 202,000 for the week ending March 26, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week's tally of 188,000 claims was the fewest since 1969. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

US companies add 455,000 jobs in March, ADP report shows

U.S. companies hired employees at a healthy clip in March, suggesting the labor market is still strong and that businesses are eager to fill a near-record number of open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning. Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly above the 450,000...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States with the Most Job Openings

Though by many measures the economy is still recovering rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. job growth continues to be strong. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers as the number of unfilled jobs has hit a multi-decade high in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at […]
JOBS
The Guardian

Australia’s unemployment rate could hit 4% even as cost of living pressures grow

The unemployment rate could hit 4% when the latest labour force figures are released this week, as the economy recovers from the impact of the Omicron variant. The jobless rate touched 4% in February 2008 and again in August of that year under Kevin Rudd’s Labor government, but has never been lower according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures stretching back to 1978.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Retail Trade
KFYR-TV

State’s unemployment at 3.5%, 13th highest in the U.S.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s latest figures show North Dakota’s unemployment rate was 3.5% in January, indicating a slight increase from the previous month. That increase is consistent with normal seasonal patterns, and comes to 14,247 residents unemployed from our workforce of roughly 400,000 people. North Dakota...
BISMARCK, ND
Texoma's Homepage

More jobs on the way to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a resolution in Wichita Falls City Council Tuesday morning, it looks like we’ll be seeing some more jobs coming to town! Delta T Thermal Solutions under managing partner, Sharp Iron Group, will acquire three product families as well as the former Tanter Facility from the company that announced they were […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bloomberglaw.com

A Third of Unemployed Americans Find Jobs a Month Later: Chart

The tight U.S. labor market has not only allowed many workers to switch jobs in search of better pay or flexibility, but it’s also increasingly helping unemployed Americans land a job. The rarely cited job-finding rate, a metric the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta calculates based on labor force flows, shows an estimated 32.1% of workers who were unemployed in January were employed in February. The March employment report, out Friday, is.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.But the figures revealed the tightening squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, as regular pay failed to keep up with soaring inflation, with average weekly earnings excluding bonuses up 3.8% between November and January.When taking rising...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Center Square

Mississippi unemployment claims continue to fall

(The Center Square) – The number of new unemployment claims in Mississippi is falling, mirroring the national trend, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor. The department released its latest Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report, and across the nation a decrease of 15,000 claims were...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

MoneyWatch: What March jobs report says about U.S. economy

The U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. Friday's jobs report also showed wages grew 5.6% in the past year. Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, joined CBS News after the closing bell on Wall Street to discuss what this signals for the future of the U.S. economy.
ECONOMY
Buffalo News

Record low unemployment in January is sign of a tight job market

With the Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate dropping to a three-decade low of 4.5% in January, the tight labor market that has made it hard for companies to hire remains firmly in place. But the unemployment report released Tuesday also includes seemingly contradictory indicators of whether workers are starting to look...
BUFFALO, NY
NottinghamMD.com

Total Maryland jobs decreased in January, unemployment rate remained steady

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment data on Monday. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s total jobs decreased by 8,100 from December to January. The unemployment rate remained at 5.4 percent. During January, the Mining, Logging, and Construction sector added 800 jobs from the Construction subsector. The Wholesale Trade subsector … Continue reading "Total Maryland jobs decreased in January, unemployment rate remained steady" The post Total Maryland jobs decreased in January, unemployment rate remained steady appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Private Sector adds 455,000 jobs this month

(Roseland, NJ) -- America's private companies hired 455-thousand new workers this month. Wednesday's ADP private payrolls report shows the private sector added 15-thousand more jobs than analysts expected. That's on top of a revised 486-thousand new jobs in February.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy