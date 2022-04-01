ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Zoo Miami shuts down monorail after four decades of service

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EtFsr_0ewUxQf200
1 of 2

MIAMI (AP) — Zoo Miami’s “Zoofari” monorail system has been decommissioned after four decades of service, officials announced Friday.

When the monorail opened in 1982 it consisted of three trains that took passengers on a 2.2-mile elevated trek around the zoo. Additional trains were added in 1987 after the World’s Fair in New Orleans.

The monorail was damaged in 1992 by Hurricane Andrew, and it took several months to make repairs, a news release said.

The original manufacturer went out of business and replacement parts became unavailable, the release said. In 1987, the zoo began using one of the trains for parts to keep the others moving.

But it eventually became cost-prohibitive to maintain the system and officials made the decision to close it down.

The monorail’s track will be removed from the zoo, possibly by the end of the year, officials said.

The zoo has several other means of transportation, including regular tram tours and safari cycle rentals.

Comments / 1

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Flying Out Of South Florida Today? Good Luck With That…

Massive Delays As Spring Break Starts… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Freak winter weather across parts of the United States is leading to massive delays and several cancelations for flights in and out of South Florida. Palm Beach International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, and Miami […] The article Flying Out Of South Florida Today? Good Luck With That… appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Traffic
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
cruisehive.com

Passenger Jumps Overboard Carnival Cruise Ship Off Turks and Caicos

Hours after departing Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos Islands, it’s confirmed by Carnival Cruise Line that a passenger jumped overboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. The vessel launched a search and rescue operation. Sadly it has been confirmed that the man was found and has passed away....
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoo Miami#The Zoo#Monorail#Hurricane Andrew#Ap#Zoofari#The World S Fair
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach Spring Break pre-2015, this year’s crowd looks different. But college Spring Breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality TV shows. Spring Break in Panama City Beach content is all over TikTok this week.  One TikTok […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Thrillist

This Seaside City Is Like the New Orleans of Florida

Hugging the Gulf Coast and flanked by sandy beaches so snow-white the shore looks like a balmy blizzard, Pensacola—the westernmost city on the Florida panhandle—often gets overshadowed by its well-trod compatriots: your Miamis, your Tampas, your Orlandos. But what it lacks in Mickey Mouse and South Beach (which frankly might be for the best), it more than makes up for in vibes that conjure dreams of New Orleans or even Salem, Massachusetts—all while Navy jets soar dramatically overhead.
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB Spring Break: from chaotic to family-friendly

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two shootings and massive crowds of spring breakers have pushed the city of Miami Beach to declare a state of emergency. It may be hard to believe for some, but Panama City Beach was once that same wild spring break destination. NewsChannel 7 sat...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy