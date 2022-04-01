Man suspected in police shootout, dad’s killing found dead

NORTHWOODS, Mo. (AP) — A man believed to have killed his father before killing himself in suburban St. Louis was the same man involved in a shootout with police outside his father’s home, authorities there said.

Officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in Northwoods to check on the well-being of a person, St. Louis County police said in a news release. Arriving officers spotted a man outside the home and said that man fired shots at them as they approached.

Police said the officers returned fire, and the man fled. The officers were not hit by gunfire, although one officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of a medical issue after the shooting. Police later found the body of 59-year-old Dwight Hogans Sr. in the home and determined he had been killed by his son, 24-year-old Dwight Hogans Jr.

On Thursday, investigators found the younger Hogans about a block away from his father’s home dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said. Police said the younger Hogans was the same man who fired on police Wednesday night.

Northwoods is located about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis.

This story has been corrected to correct the elder victim’s last name to “Hogans.” Police initially reported his name as “Hogan.”