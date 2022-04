Lent is a perfect time to reassess our prayer life. Five Hundred years ago, when St. Ignatius gave us his Spiritual Exercises, he said to his followers and continues to say to us today that if we do anything or take anything away from the exercises, let it be the Daily Examen, a simple but life changing prayer. It is a prayer that is accessible to all, whether you have experienced the Spiritual Exercises or not, no matter your particular spirituality or denomination.

RELIGION ・ 19 HOURS AGO