Public Safety

NY mobster guilty of killing 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody.

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28.

The 64-year-old pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.

South Carolina now able to carry out execution by firing squad

A federal judge in western New York denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year.

Taddeo had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house in February.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking information about Taddeo’s escape.

