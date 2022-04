Intel likes PC systems powered by its processors to wear their stickers proudly. Thus pre-built desktops and laptop PCs with Intel CPUs will invariably come with a shiny holographic sticker already adhered in a prominent position. If you have lost one of these stickers or somehow become spoiled, you might be pleased to know Intel has a quick and efficient Replacement Intel Inside Logo Label program. How do we know it is fast and efficient? Because Redditor Excellent-Ad-7062 just used the service and gave it a glowing review.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 HOURS AGO