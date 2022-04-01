ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two Men Die, Woman Escapes Chicago House Fire

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were dead on the scene after a house burned Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood, fire officials said. About 6:26 p.m., the fire was reported in the 11300 block of South Homewood Avenue, said Larry Merritt, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson. Firefighters...

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman dies in house fire while trying to save pet

LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri woman died over the weekend in a house fire after she ran back into the burning home to try to save a pet, police there said. Police said the fire broke out Saturday morning in a home in Lamar, television station KYTV reported. Two residents of the home, 71-year-old Betty Jo Parker and 67-year-old William Parker, escaped the flames, but Betty Jo Parker ran back into the home for her pet and was overcome by smoke, officials said.
LAMAR, MO
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 85, Dies After Being Rescued From Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 85-year-old woman rescued from a house fire Monday morning in Northwest Baltimore has died of her injuries, authorities said. Firefighters were called to a home in the 4000 block of Garrison Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m. in response to a house fire, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. When they arrived, they saw flames coming from the first floor. During an initial search of the home, crews spotted the unconscious woman near a second-story window. Crews pulled her from the home and tried to resuscitate her using CPR, the fire department said. The woman was taken to an area hospital in cardiac arrest and she was pronounced dead several hours later, the agency said. Her identity wasn’t immediately released. A firefighter who suffered minor injuries was also taken to a hospital for treatment. Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the fire was started accidentally from a power strip that overheated.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
NBC Miami

Residents Escape But Dog Dies in Apartment Fire in Miami

Two children were rescued in an apartment fire in Miami Saturday but sadly, a dog trapped inside did not survive. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on 53rd Street inside the Design Place Apartments. Video shows the charred remains of the apartment and smoke damage to the ceiling and walls....
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Woman displaced by house fire in Yonkers

A woman was displaced by a fire at her house early Friday morning in Yonkers. Fire officials say the two-alarm fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the enclosed back porch of the house at 17 Joan Drive. Firefighters say it took them an hour to extinguish the flames, and that...
Turnto10.com

Dog credited with helping family escape house fire in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A dog is being credited with helping a family escape a house fire in Coventry early Thursday morning. Fire officials said the dog helped wake up the family. Firefighters responded just before 1 a.m. to the home on Indian Trail. The home took heavy damage,...
COVENTRY, RI
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two Delray Beach men die in helicopter wreck

Police have recovered the bodies of two Delray Beach men who died in a helicopter crash in a remote area west of Palm Beach Gardens. The men have been identified as Richard Preiser, 71, and Thomas Stout, 65. A pilot in a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office helicopter found the wreckage at 9 p.m. Friday in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area. The helicopter had last been seen on radar four ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs17

Man dies in Durham County house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham County man died in a house fire early Sunday morning, officials said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at a home in the 3700 block of East Geer Street, according to Durham County Chief Fire Marshal Jason B. Shepherd. When crews arrived,...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WCIA

Cat dies in house fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire in Charleston Saturday morning resulted in the death of a cat. The fire happened at 10:40 a.m. at 1222 Division Street. Firefighters believe the fire started on the rear exterior of the house and worked its way into the kitchen. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire […]
CHARLESTON, IL

