Two Men Die, Woman Escapes Chicago House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 85-year-old woman rescued from a house fire Monday morning in Northwest Baltimore has died of her injuries, authorities said. Firefighters were called to a home in the 4000 block of Garrison Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m. in response to a house fire, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. When they arrived, they saw flames coming from the first floor. During an initial search of the home, crews spotted the unconscious woman near a second-story window. Crews pulled her from the home and tried to resuscitate her using CPR, the fire department said. The woman was taken to an area hospital in cardiac arrest and she was pronounced dead several hours later, the agency said. Her identity wasn’t immediately released. A firefighter who suffered minor injuries was also taken to a hospital for treatment. Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the fire was started accidentally from a power strip that overheated.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 DAYS AGO