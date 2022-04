Drake has found himself on the losing end of another six-figure bet. Last night (April 2), Drizzy revealed via Instagram that he'd placed a $100,000 bet on Duke to beat North Carolina in their NCAA tournament Final Four match-up. The OVO head honcho shared a screenshot of his sizeable wager, which he made via the Stake app, a betting app the rapper partnered with last year. Drake made the $100,000 bet with the hopes of making $52,000 if the Blue Devils came out on top.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO