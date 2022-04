Stocks opened to the upside Friday, posting modest gains after data showed the U.S. economy added 431,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% from 3.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

rose 76 points, or 0.3%, to 34,755, while the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.34%

edged up 0.3% to 4,544 and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+0.29%

gained 0.5% to 14,292.