ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Here’s how sports-betting stocks like DraftKings and Penn National changed in March

By Weston Blasi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdTOD_0ewUtbzd00
A view of the NCAA March Madness logo in Buffalo, New York. Getty Images

Since the United States Supreme Court struck down the ban on sports betting in 2018, sports wagering is now legal for more Americans than ever.

As of the end of March 2022, 30 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. now offer some form of legalized sports betting, according to the latest tally from the American Gaming Association. And New York recently set the monthly sports betting record of $1.6 billion wagered in just three weeks.

Many sports-betting companies are also publicly traded companies, and some include non-sports betting assets in their business portfolios, such as casinos or entertainment properties.

This is how those sports-betting stocks performed in March:

DraftKings

Shares of DraftKings Inc.

DKNG,

-2.47%

dropped 16.4% during March, while the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.10%

was up 4.2% over the same period.

The company’s CEO Jason Robins tweeted on March 8 that people who are souring on DraftKings’ stock are making a terrible mistake.

“If you sold #DKNG today, just be aware that my team and I are on a mission to make you regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life,” Robins wrote on Twitter

TWTR,

+1.71%

.

Robins put this message out as the company’s stock continued its recent plunge. DraftKings stock was trading at near the company’s two-year-low at the time of the tweet.

During a recent DraftKings earnings call, the company disclosed that Robins’s total compensation in 2021 was $14.03 million, down from $236.83 million in 2020.

Penn National Gaming

Shares of Penn National Gaming Inc.

PENN,

-1.58%

moved 17.1% lower in March, continuing a slumping month for sport betting stocks.

Penn National and various other sportsbooks are likely to get betting handle boosts in March due to the betting popularity of the March Madness men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The 2022 men’s tournament is likely to be the biggest sports betting event in U.S. history as a total of $3 billion is expected to be legally wagered on the tournament, according to estimates from PlayUSA, doubling totals from 2021.

The Wall Street Journal reported in March that gambling regulators in Nevada and Indiana “are looking into Barstool and Penn National” after sexual-misconduct accusations against Barstool founder Dave Portnoy emerged. Penn National owns a controlling stake in Barstool Sports.

Portnoy has denied the allegations and says he has filed a defamation lawsuit against Insider Inc., the company that published articles detailing stories from Portnoy’s accusers.

Barstool may have issues getting betting licenses in more states as gambling regulators adopt and implement policies to prevent harassment, “particularly with regard to women,” Becky Harris, a former chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board told WSJ.

Other sports betting news

The Flutter-owned

FLTR,

-1.51%

FanDuel sportsbook was the No. 2 sportsbook in New York state during its first legal month of online betting, according to PlayNY, trailing only Caesars

CZR,

-1.56%

. That momentum for Caesars seems to have subsided as FanDuel is now the top sportsbook in the state, according to data from the New York Gaming Commission.

Part of Caesars’ early success in New York state was perhaps partially due to extremely generous deposit-matching promotions, something that rival industry executives privately called out as unsustainable, according to industry sources.

In more sports betting news, NFL star wide receiver NFL player Calvin Ridley will be suspended one year for betting on NFL games. Ridley bet a total $1,500 on NFL games, and may lose his $11 million salary in 2022. Players and team personnel are forbidden from betting on games, even if wagering is legal in their state.

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

BETZ,

+0.25%

, a tier-weighted index of global sports betting & iGaming companies, fell 7.19% in March.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Penn National Gaming 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.73% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In PENN: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 63.37 shares of Penn National Gaming at the time with $1,000. This investment in PENN would have produced an average annual return of 23.17%. Currently, Penn National Gaming has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion.
GAMBLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Indiana State
bizjournals

My View: While betting on sports using mobile apps, here's how to protect your data

Arizona is winning big with online sports betting. The Arizona Department of Gaming, or ADG, releases detailed information on the amount of money that comes into the state from a multitude of sources related to gambling. The numbers paint an interesting picture. The ADG provides reports on tribal contributions, fantasy...
HOBBIES
MarketWatch

Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith, but Chris Rock said ‘no’

LOS ANGELES — Oscars producer Will Packer said Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage. “They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment,” Packer said in a clip released by ABC News Thursday night of an interview he gave to “Good Morning America.” “They said we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him. They were laying out the options.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ slid 1.31% to $177.23 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX falling 1.57% to 4,530.41 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA falling 1.56% to 34,678.35. Johnson & Johnson closed $2.69 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Draftkings Inc#Stock#Penn National Gaming#Americans#Draftkings Shares#Spx#1 71
MarketWatch

Biden reacts to March jobs report: ‘That’s good news for fighting inflation’

President Joe Biden on Friday cast the latest figures on the U.S. jobs market as encouraging for Americans’ concerns about inflation. The March nonfarm payrolls report showed the American economy added 431,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.6% from 3.8% and the percentage of people in the labor force edging up to a new pandemic high of 62.4% from 62.3%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Real Estate of the Theranos Scandal: Here’s Where Elizabeth Holmes Calls Home

It’s a fascinating time for those who have been following the rise and fall of Theranos, a now-discredited blood-testing startup founded by Elizabeth Holmes. Opening arguments are scheduled to begin for the criminal fraud trial of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, Holmes’ ex-lover and former president and chief operating officer of Theranos. Balwani recently sold the Silicon Valley mansion he and Holmes inhabited together for five years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Sports
MarketWatch

Is a yield curve inversion a foreboding sign for mortgage rates? Does it really signal a recession? Economists weigh in.

For a moment this week, the bond market flashed a signal that some associate with impending recessions. Home buyers need not worry just yet, according to economists. On Friday, the 2-year rate, which ended higher for the week, also traded above the 10-year yield for the second time this week — inverting the spread by as much as 10 basis points.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

High energy costs in the U.K. are about to get a lot worse

LONDON (AP) — Tia Rutherford is worried about her 3-year-old son. As energy prices soared last fall, she tacked fleece blankets over her doors and windows to keep the cold out and started serving Jacob breakfast in his room so she didn’t have to heat the living room. But she’s consumed by worry that she can’t pay her utility bills and that her son isn’t warm enough.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Hudson Capital stock soars to lead premarket gainers after sale of China-based subsidiary

Shares of Hudson Capital Inc. HUSN, +27.47% rocketed 34.2% in active trading to pace all premarket gainers, after the Texas-based transportation logistics company, with a specialty in U.S.-Mexico-Canada cross-border shipping, announced the sale of its Hong Kong Internet Financial Services subsidiary to private investors. Trading volume ballooned to 4.1 million shares ahead of the open, compared with the full-day average of about 1.5 million shares. The company decided to sell the China-based business so it can focus on its North America business. "As we focus more on our core business as a transportation logistics technology platform company and on improving operations, we decided it would be prudent to divest from any non-core, non-performing businesses," said Chief Executive Javier Selgas. The stock, which closed at a record low of $1.70 as recently as March 15, has plummeted 68.3% year to date through Thursday, while the iShares MSCI China ETF.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Did you postpone your wedding because of the pandemic? Don’t put off the ‘money talk’

Nearly one out of every two engaged couples delayed their wedding ceremonies during the first year of the global pandemic according to a survey from The Knot. If you’re a couple who put off getting married and are now heading back to that altar, you’ve probably put off having that money conversation, too. Regardless of when you’ve rescheduled your big day or whether you have a new date yet at all, now is the time to have the money talk.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

125K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy