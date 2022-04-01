ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Uber and Lyft get their first legislative win in campaign to write new labor laws

By Levi Sumagaysay
 1 day ago
Under a new law in Washington state, Uber and Lyft will have to provide some new benefits to drivers but won’t have to classify drivers as employees. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In the first legislative success for gig companies in their attempt to rewrite labor laws, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday signed into law a bill that ensures new benefits for ride-hailing drivers in the state but does not classify them as employees.

While the new law has similarities to Proposition 22, a ballot proposal passed by California voters in 2020, Washington’s law has some key differences and went through the state legislature instead of an election. The bill, which was written with input from Uber Technologies Inc.

and Lyft Inc.

, was also backed by a local Teamsters union and other unions in the state — though the leader of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and other labor groups have gone on record in opposing it.

The new law promises a guaranteed wage and paid sick leave based on when transportation-network company (TNC) drivers have passengers in their vehicles, and some employment protections through a nonprofit drivers resource center. In addition, the state must form a stakeholder group to study how and what Uber, Lyft and drivers should be responsible for or contribute toward state programs that provide unemployment benefits, family and medical leave and long-term care benefits.

“We’ve been fighting for this,” said Peter Kuel, president of the Drivers Union near Seattle, which is affiliated with Teamsters Local 117 and says it represents 30,000 drivers in three counties in the area. “This is good for drivers,” he said in an interview with MarketWatch.

After winning at the ballot in California, gig companies promised to fight nationwide for a new “third way” in labor law — the creation of a category that gives workers some benefits and protections but doesn’t classify them as employees. For example, the companies backed a draft bill that failed to advance in New York last year, and have submitted a ballot proposal that could go before Massachusetts voters in November.

State Rep. Liz Berry, a Democrat who represents a district that includes parts of the Seattle area, told MarketWatch in an interview recently that she is proud of the bill she wrote. Drivers were her “North Star” as she worked on the details with input from Uber, Lyft, the local unions and others, she said.

“We hope this collaboration shows other cities, states and countries around the world what can be accomplished when drivers are put first,” said Uber’s head of public policy in the Western U.S., Ramona Prieto, in a statement Friday.

While signing the bill, Inslee said it “represents a compromise on a set of tough issues, how we legally classify the work status of gig drivers in Washington. This is a matter of national attention and one I address with caution.” He noted that it would establish “immediate and meaningful gains for these workers.”

Jen Hensley, head of government relations for Lyft, said in a statement: “Drivers achieved this win because labor organizations, legislators, and app-based companies listened to them, and then worked together to drive a historic bill that works for them.”

Washington Rep. Debra Entenman opposed the bill, the only Democrat in the state’s House of Representatives to do so. In an interview with MarketWatch, she said “I don’t think the ‘third way’ is a good and ethical goal for people who are workers.”

In today’s economy where there is more talk about the quality or lack thereof of some jobs, Entenman said it’s worth asking why people turn to gig work in the first place, and why some people need more than one job. When it comes to thinking about making compromises with multibillion-dollar companies like Uber and Lyft, “are people thinking they’re never going to be the driver?” she asked. “Do we want the ‘third way’ to be part of the social contract?”

Kuel of the Drivers Union said the bill is “way, way better” than the California law, which he called “terrible” partly because the companies base a drivers’ minimum earnings on miles and minutes, and under Prop. 22 drivers are paid 30 cents a mile. The Washington bill will give drivers a mileage rate of $1.17 a mile in most places, and $1.38 a mile in trips originating from places with a population of more than 600,000, like Seattle. (For comparison, the IRS standard mileage rate deduction for business use is 57.5 cents a mile.) Beginning Dec. 31, drivers will earn at least $3 per dispatched trip.

He is also pleased by the provision for the drivers resource center, which would represent drivers in cases of deactivation. The center would be selected by the state through “a competitive process,” be funded by a 15-cent-a-ride surcharge and must not receive money from the TNCs.

A Drivers Union spokesperson said it is not sure whether the union will run the resource center, but that it does have experience helping drivers get reactivated.

Kuel added that the benefits this bill secures for Uber and Lyft drivers sets a new standard that he thinks other state leaders should follow.

That’s exactly what its opponents are worried about.

“You can’t settle for modest improvements over Proposition 22,” said John Logan, a a professor and director of the Labor and Employment Studies Department at San Francisco State University. “You have to get something more substantial.” Logan said a key thing missing from the new law is collective-bargaining rights for drivers. “If drivers aren’t defined as employees, they don’t have collective-bargaining rights under the [National Labor Relations Act].”

Berry said her bill doesn’t preclude drivers from being classified as employees if federal legislation such as the PRO Act were to pass.

“I hope the federal government does act,” she said, but in the meantime, “we’re giving these drivers protections that employees have.”

Other gig workers groups are watching with interest.

“Drivers getting more benefits and protections in general is a good thing,” said Sage Wilson, a spokesperson for Working Washington, which works for benefits for delivery workers such as those who make deliveries for companies such as DoorDash Inc.

, Instacart and Gopuff. “The question that delivery drivers would have is, what’s the overall balance? What are the tradeoffs?”

MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

‘We’ve been left out in the cold’: My mother named my sister beneficiary of her estate, but wrote a letter wishing to divide it among her 3 children. What now?

My mother passed away recently. She had bank and investment accounts and a good deal of land that had one of my siblings as a joint owner (not just an authorized signer). In the last decade of her life, mom had given this same sibling her financial power of attorney, and their spouse medical power of attorney. The land had a “transfer on death” completed five years ago that lists an order of succession — my sibling, their spouse, then me. Mom had no debts.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Uber, Lyft drivers consider quitting as pain at the gas pump grows

March 18 (Reuters) - A number of Uber (UBER.N) and Lyft (LYFT.O) drivers are considering quitting the app-based ride-hailing platforms as fueling up becomes costlier, with some calling the newly announced surcharges "insulting". The companies announced this month a 55-cent per-ride surcharge that would be paid directly to drivers, in...
TRAFFIC
City
Seattle, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
Local
California Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
CBS Chicago

Uber, Lyft introduce surcharges as gas prices spike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The average price of gas right now in the Chicago area is $4.67 a gallon, but if you're stuck paying premium, you're probably shelling out at least $5.47 a gallon. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the sky-high cost at the pump is also leading to surcharges for both Uber and Lyft riders. Lyft has now increased prices to help drivers, while Uber did the same last week. One lawmaker has a plan to help long-term by capping the gas tax. But as gas prices continue to reach record highs, some rideshare drivers are also rethinking...
CHICAGO, IL
protocol.com

The Silenced No More Act just became law in Washington state

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed the Silenced No More Act into law, making Washington the second state in the nation after California to put rules in place that prevent businesses from imposing non-disclosure agreements that bar workers from discussing certain kinds of illegal harassment and discrimination. The law, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Lyft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

You’re almost out of time to apply for $1,000 a month in stimulus money

A deadline is fast approaching for a program that will provide what amounts to $1,000 per month in stimulus checks for certain people in one of the most populous states in the country. The people in question are artists, and the program is called Creatives Rebuild New York. It’s an effort that’s actually one of the few sources of such funding right now. Since, of course, the federal government stopped sending out such payments.
POLITICS
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
