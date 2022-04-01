Chevron, Visa share gains contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point jump
Shares of Chevron and Visa are seeing positive momentum Friday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow
was most recently trading 92 points, or 0.3%, higher, as shares of Chevron
and Visa
have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Chevron's shares have climbed $2.71 (1.7%) while those of Visa are up $3.39 (1.5%), combining for a roughly 40-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Dow Inc.
, Home Depot
, and Caterpillar
. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
Comments / 0