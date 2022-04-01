Chevron, Visa share gains contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point jump

Shares of Chevron and Visa are seeing positive momentum Friday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.27%

was most recently trading 92 points, or 0.3%, higher, as shares of Chevron

CVX,

+0.71%

and Visa

V,

+1.88%

have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Chevron's shares have climbed $2.71 (1.7%) while those of Visa are up $3.39 (1.5%), combining for a roughly 40-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Dow Inc.

DOW,

+0.75%

, Home Depot

HD,

+1.15%

, and Caterpillar

CAT,

-1.18%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.