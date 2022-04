June 2017 — no matter who you are or where you were, you were probably bombarded with news notifications, Tweets, and clickbait-style headlines about the texting suicide case between Michelle Carter and her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. You couldn't avoid it even if you tried. In the digital age, unsolicited information spews at us across a never-ending rotation of media channels and social platforms. As someone who has struggled with anxiety, OCD, depression, and other mental health issues my entire life, I didn't want to read about the suicidal encouragements of 17-year-old Carter to a depressed 18-year-old Roy. I tried to avoid the case, but to no avail.

