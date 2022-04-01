Buddy the cat headed to a foster home after recovering from vicious attack

Buddy the cat is headed to a foster home.

The feline, who has been recovering since being attacked by two dogs on March 22 in Frankford, will be picked up at the Pennsylvania SPCA on Friday.

Video showed two people walking by a home when they apparently allow two dogs to attack Buddy.

One person in the video can be heard encouraging the dogs, saying "good boy," as the vicious attack continued.

"There is a sound heard on the video that indicates they are encouraging the dogs. That continues until a resident of one property comes out and sees what's happening and everybody attempts to pull the dogs off the cat," Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA's director of humane law enforcement, told Action News.

The dogs related to this incident have also been taken into the custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

"We will get to know these animals, we will learn more about them. We absolutely do not want to put any unsafe animals out into the community, but we want to make our own determination on what should happen with them, based on the situations they were put in," said Gillian Kocher, the director of public relations for the PSPCA.

The current charges filed include felony animal fighting, felony aggravated animal cruelty and a conspiracy charge, according to the SPCA.

"While this act of cruelty was especially shocking in its intentional nature, the outpouring of support for Buddy the cat and the effort to bring the offenders to justice has been overwhelming," said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said Buddy, the six or seven-year-old cat suffered serious internal injuries.

Donations came pouring in after the PSPCA released the disturbing video.

"All the work we do in this building and outside the building with the humane law enforcement team is solely on donations. We're not receiving any city, state or federal funding. This work is expensive, we have officers on the street in Philadelphia and throughout the Commonwealth," said Kocher. "We see so much bad in the work that we do but then we also see the flip side of that and so much good, the outpouring of support in this case is just one example."