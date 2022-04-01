ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Buddy the cat headed to a foster home after recovering from vicious attack

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOlbp_0ewUrMA600

Buddy the cat is headed to a foster home.

The feline, who has been recovering since being attacked by two dogs on March 22 in Frankford, will be picked up at the Pennsylvania SPCA on Friday.

Video showed two people walking by a home when they apparently allow two dogs to attack Buddy.

One person in the video can be heard encouraging the dogs, saying "good boy," as the vicious attack continued.

"There is a sound heard on the video that indicates they are encouraging the dogs. That continues until a resident of one property comes out and sees what's happening and everybody attempts to pull the dogs off the cat," Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA's director of humane law enforcement, told Action News.

A 12-year-old and a 17-year-old surrendered to face charges.

The dogs related to this incident have also been taken into the custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

"We will get to know these animals, we will learn more about them. We absolutely do not want to put any unsafe animals out into the community, but we want to make our own determination on what should happen with them, based on the situations they were put in," said Gillian Kocher, the director of public relations for the PSPCA.

The current charges filed include felony animal fighting, felony aggravated animal cruelty and a conspiracy charge, according to the SPCA.

"While this act of cruelty was especially shocking in its intentional nature, the outpouring of support for Buddy the cat and the effort to bring the offenders to justice has been overwhelming," said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said Buddy, the six or seven-year-old cat suffered serious internal injuries.

Donations came pouring in after the PSPCA released the disturbing video.

"All the work we do in this building and outside the building with the humane law enforcement team is solely on donations. We're not receiving any city, state or federal funding. This work is expensive, we have officers on the street in Philadelphia and throughout the Commonwealth," said Kocher. "We see so much bad in the work that we do but then we also see the flip side of that and so much good, the outpouring of support in this case is just one example."

Comments / 16

Susan McCarthy
20h ago

I would give home home in a heart beat. Unfortunately the cost for our pets to see a veterinarian is so expensive. I pray that this cat has a wonderful life with loving caring people

Reply
8
TheGoldenRule
19h ago

Well I sure hope that if the dogs are not euthanized that they go human beings who undersatnd this brerd and are responsible owners. Personsally, I hope the dogs are destroyed to set an example at the very least to others who might or ate doing the same terrible things with the same kind of dogs. There has to be severe consequences.

Reply(4)
3
Related
FOX Carolina

Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A judge set bond Thursday for the owner of three dogs that deputies say viciously attacked a woman on Monday. Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. Her family said she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
insideedition.com

6-Month-Old Baby Miraculously Survives 4 Days Alone in Hotel Room After Mother Dies From Fatal OD, Police Day

A 6-month-old boy miraculously survived after he was alone in an Oregon hotel room for four days after his mother reportedly died from an overdose, police said. “Doernbecher Hospital advised that the child’s condition has improved dramatically, and we are they are in the process of working up discharge orders,” the Springfield Police Department (SPD) said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cat#Foster Home#Animal Cruelty#Dog#Pspca#Action News#The Pennsylvania Spca
Daily Voice

PA Woman Found Dead In Basement 3 Days After Partner Died

Three days before a Pennsylvania woman was found dead in a basement, her partner died, according to her social media. Angela “Angie” Grace Faidley, 45, of Connellsville, was found dead in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville Boro, Fayette County on Tuesday, Mar. 1, shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.
STAMFORD, CT
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
Daily News

Queens dog owner returned home to find pet dog dying and correction officer ex-boyfriend waiting inside her apartment

A Queens dog-owner returned home to find her mortally injured pet Maltese battered and bloodied by an ex-boyfriend accused of illegally entering her apartment, court documents alleged Friday. City Correction Officer Brandon Pearce, 27, was charged with aggravated cruelty in the death of little Princess after slipping inside the home on the night of Feb. 24 and attacking the over-matched pooch, ...
QUEENS, NY
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local woman says small dog left for dead at her home

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A Glassport woman is speaking out, trying to find whoever abandoned a small, injured dog outside of her home late Friday night. The woman, who requested to remain anonymous, said she heard a vehicle parked outside of her Euclid Street house around 11:30 p.m. She then heard soft cries, and a vehicle pull away.
GLASSPORT, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
87K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy