PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA says two juveniles have come forward in connection to the vicious dog attack of a family cat in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The suspects came in to the Pennsylvania SPCA with a parent to address the charges. A 17-year-old was taken into custody on Friday afternoon, while a 12-year-old surrendered on Saturday. They are pending a custodial determination hearing. The juveniles are facing multiple charges including felony animal fighting, felony aggravated animal cruelty and a conspiracy charge. While they’re facing felonies, these are not crimes that warrant being charged as an adult. The attack happened Tuesday morning in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO