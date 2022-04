If Patrick Williams’ performance in the Chicago Bulls’ Thursday night win over the Clippers wasn’t the most complete of his young career, it’s in the conversation. With 10 points and 12 rebounds, he posted his fourth double-double in 83 NBA appearances. He answered a halftime promotion to the Bulls’ first unit by providing consistent defensive impact (two blocks, one steal) and high-leverage shotmaking. And he did it all in a career-high 37 minutes, including 16:47 of a possible 17 minutes between the fourth quarter and overtime.

